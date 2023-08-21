https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/ramaphosa-vows-to-keep-south-africa-clear-of-global-power-contest-1112746404.html
Ramaphosa Vows to Keep South Africa Clear of Global Power Contest
The president assured the nation that he would not let his country be dragged into the ongoing standoff between world powers, and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to its non-alignment policy.
"While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers. Instead, our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development," he said. Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to its non-alignment policy and blamed instability on the continent on the 20th-century Cold War, in which many African countries were forced to choose a side. "This experience has convinced us of the need to seek strategic partnerships with other countries rather than be dominated by any other country," the president said. Ramaphosa spoke ahead of next week's summit of BRICS emerging economies, of which South Africa is a full member. He said that although being a BRICS member had created opportunities for South Africa its government would also seek to strengthen ties with the United States by hosting an economic forum in November, as well as with the European Union. "As part of our ongoing relationship with the countries of the European Union, we will hold the European Union-South Africa Summit later this year in South Africa to foster our investment and trade relations," the South African president added. At the same time, Ramaphosa noted that BRICS countries together can significantly change the world economy and international relations. He also believes that the organization plays an important role in the world due to its "economic power, market potential, political influence and development cooperation."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the nation in a televised address on Sunday that he would not let his country be dragged into the ongoing standoff between world powers.
"While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers. Instead, our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development," he said.
Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to its non-alignment policy and blamed instability on the continent on the 20th-century Cold War, in which many African countries were forced to choose a side.
"This experience has convinced us of the need to seek strategic partnerships with other countries rather than be dominated by any other country," the president said.
Ramaphosa spoke ahead of next week’s summit of BRICS emerging economies, of which South Africa is a full member.
He said that although being a BRICS member had created opportunities for South Africa its government would also seek to strengthen ties with the United States by hosting an economic forum in November, as well as with the European Union.
"To further strengthen economic ties between African countries and the United States, South Africa is inviting more than 30 African trade ministers and senior US Administration and Congressional representatives to the next forum of the African Growth and Opportunity Act – AGOA – scheduled for November this year," said Ramaphosa.
"As part of our ongoing relationship with the countries of the European Union, we will hold the European Union-South Africa Summit later this year in South Africa to foster our investment and trade relations," the South African president added.
At the same time, Ramaphosa noted that BRICS countries together can significantly change the world economy and international relations. He also believes that the organization plays an important role in the world due to its "economic power, market potential, political influence and development cooperation."