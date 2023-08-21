https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/report-uss-zumwalt-cruiser-begins-installing-hypersonic-weapons-for-2025-test-date-1112772147.html

Report: USS Zumwalt Cruiser Begins Installing Hypersonic Weapons for 2025 Test Date

Report: USS Zumwalt Cruiser Begins Installing Hypersonic Weapons for 2025 Test Date

The US’ premier blue water stealth warship, the USS Zumwalt, has arrived at Mississippi shipyard to begin installing the necessary tech upgrades to carry and fire hypersonic weapons. However, the US presently has no such weapon.

2023-08-21T21:18+0000

2023-08-21T21:18+0000

2023-08-21T21:17+0000

military

uss zumwalt

us navy

hypersonic missiles

hypersonic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104563/28/1045632807_0:0:5222:2938_1920x0_80_0_0_cb7815dbef26db48950abc2d063d3bfc.jpg

US media reported the US Navy had notified them that the Zumwalt had arrived at its new home port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, “to enter a modernization period and receive technology upgrades including the integration of the Conventional Prompt Strike weapon system.”According to US media, the missiles will be fitted into 87-inch missile tubes, each of which will hold three missiles, for a total of 12 hypersonic weapons on the vessel.Lead ship of what was originally intended to be a class of dozens of warships, the Zumwalt is instead just one of three such vessels built by Bath Iron Works. It was originally intended to carry a massive rapid-firing cannon for shore bombardment, but went through a crisis of purpose for many years before naval leaders settled on turning the Zumwalt into a platform for surface-launched hypersonic missiles.The device fires a rocket that boosts a glide vehicle to hypersonic speeds before detaching, launching the glide vehicle toward its target at speeds in excess of Mach 5 (3,800 miles per hour) - in the case of the LRHW, the Army says it can reach Mach 17 (13,000 miles per hour). Hypersonic weapons are challenging to detect and intercept because they produce almost no heat signature and they can jink and maneuver significantly more than a rocket-powered missile.The US has tested other hypersonic weapons as well, including air-launched weapons, none of which have panned out. Even the LRHW has only been test-fired twice.At 16,000 tons, the Zumwalt-class ships are the largest cruisers in active service in the world and second only to Russia’s Kirov-class battlecruisers in terms of offensive warships. However, China’s Type 055-class cruisers (NATO reporting name Renhai-class) closely trail the Zumwalts, which they outnumber 7 to 3. Both the Kirovs and the Type 055s are also capable of firing hypersonic weapons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-japan-plan-for-hypersonic-interceptor-part-of-declining-empire-greasing-palms-overseas-1112711938.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hypersonic weapons; glide vehicle; uss zumwalt