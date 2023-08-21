International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/south-africa-receives-over-5bln-from-brics-bank-for-infrastructure-projects-1112747882.html
South Africa Receives Over $5Bln From BRICS Bank for Infrastructure Projects
South Africa Receives Over $5Bln From BRICS Bank for Infrastructure Projects
South Africa has received 100 billion rands ($5.27 billion) from the New Development Bank created by the BRICS countries for the construction of roads, water supply and energy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
2023-08-21T05:22+0000
2023-08-21T05:22+0000
world
brics summit 2023
brics
south africa
cyril ramaphosa
new development bank (ndb)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105412458_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b429f79d60e5e228ee6e975bab210bdd.jpg
"South Africa has benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS countries in 2015. Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water and energy," Ramaphosa said, speaking to the nation ahead of the BRICS summit, which would be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. South Africa is strengthening trade and investment ties with other BRICS countries, as well as cooperating in areas such as technology, security and innovation, the president added. The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/beijing-bets-on-brics-as-biden-ramps-up-tech-and-trade-war-1112709713.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/can-russian-video-games-break-into-the-brics-market-1112730444.html
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105412458_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05b45e8935ac84ef1dca75feee91ce0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics summit, brics summit 2023, russia brics, new development bank, south africa brics, south africa summit
brics summit, brics summit 2023, russia brics, new development bank, south africa brics, south africa summit

South Africa Receives Over $5Bln From BRICS Bank for Infrastructure Projects

05:22 GMT 21.08.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresSouth Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Africa has received 100 billion rands ($5.27 billion) from the New Development Bank created by the BRICS countries for the construction of roads, water supply and energy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
"South Africa has benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS countries in 2015. Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water and energy," Ramaphosa said, speaking to the nation ahead of the BRICS summit, which would be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24.
(LtoR) China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive to pose for a group picture during the 10th BRICS (acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit on July 26, 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
World
Beijing Bets on BRICS as Biden Ramps Up Tech and Trade War
18 August, 16:45 GMT
South Africa is strengthening trade and investment ties with other BRICS countries, as well as cooperating in areas such as technology, security and innovation, the president added.
The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.
People play computer games at an internet cafe in Beijing on September 10, 2021 (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Can Russian Video Games Break Into the BRICS Market?
Yesterday, 09:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала