https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/south-africa-receives-over-5bln-from-brics-bank-for-infrastructure-projects-1112747882.html
South Africa Receives Over $5Bln From BRICS Bank for Infrastructure Projects
South Africa Receives Over $5Bln From BRICS Bank for Infrastructure Projects
South Africa has received 100 billion rands ($5.27 billion) from the New Development Bank created by the BRICS countries for the construction of roads, water supply and energy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
2023-08-21T05:22+0000
2023-08-21T05:22+0000
2023-08-21T05:22+0000
world
brics summit 2023
brics
south africa
cyril ramaphosa
new development bank (ndb)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105412458_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b429f79d60e5e228ee6e975bab210bdd.jpg
"South Africa has benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS countries in 2015. Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water and energy," Ramaphosa said, speaking to the nation ahead of the BRICS summit, which would be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. South Africa is strengthening trade and investment ties with other BRICS countries, as well as cooperating in areas such as technology, security and innovation, the president added. The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/beijing-bets-on-brics-as-biden-ramps-up-tech-and-trade-war-1112709713.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/can-russian-video-games-break-into-the-brics-market-1112730444.html
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105412458_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05b45e8935ac84ef1dca75feee91ce0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics summit, brics summit 2023, russia brics, new development bank, south africa brics, south africa summit
brics summit, brics summit 2023, russia brics, new development bank, south africa brics, south africa summit
South Africa Receives Over $5Bln From BRICS Bank for Infrastructure Projects
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Africa has received 100 billion rands ($5.27 billion) from the New Development Bank created by the BRICS countries for the construction of roads, water supply and energy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.
"South Africa has benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS countries in 2015. Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water and energy," Ramaphosa said, speaking to the nation ahead of the BRICS summit, which would be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24.
South Africa is strengthening trade and investment ties with other BRICS countries
, as well as cooperating in areas such as technology, security and innovation, the president added.
The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.