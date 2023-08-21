International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/us-reportedly-tests-arrw-hypersonic-weapon-for-first-time-since-march-failure-1112773213.html
US Reportedly Tests ARRW Hypersonic Weapon for First Time Since March Failure
US Reportedly Tests ARRW Hypersonic Weapon for First Time Since March Failure
The US Air Force conducted the first test fire of the hypersonic Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) since a failed test in March, US media reported, citing a statement from the service.
2023-08-21T23:41+0000
2023-08-21T23:40+0000
military
us air force
frank kendall
california
hypersonic weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/15/1079571538_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77ddea7d9a4068104b754c560f5d8004.jpg
The Air Force reportedly tested the weapon on Saturday off the coast of Southern California in an effort to gather information on hypersonic capabilities. The test was the first since a prototype of the weapon failed in March, media reported. The US Air Force did not provide information on the success of the latest test; however, the service did indicate that it managed to gain "valuable new insights" into ARRW’s capabilities.After the announcement of the March 13 test, the Air Force kept silent on whether it achieved its objectives. On March 28, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told Congress it was "not a success." The test comes amid competition between the United States, Russia and China to develop hypersonic weapons, which may overcome traditional air defense systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-japan-plan-for-hypersonic-interceptor-part-of-declining-empire-greasing-palms-overseas-1112711938.html
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/15/1079571538_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd42193b1f706b7e224f0931c21f3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us hypersonic weapon testing, air-launched rapid response weapon, arrw, us air force testing
us hypersonic weapon testing, air-launched rapid response weapon, arrw, us air force testing

US Reportedly Tests ARRW Hypersonic Weapon for First Time Since March Failure

23:41 GMT 21.08.2023
© Lockheed MartinAn artist concept of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) shows the hypersonic missile after launching from a B-52 bomber, encapsulated in a rocket that accelerates it to hypersonic speed. Lockheed Martin artist rendering.
An artist concept of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) shows the hypersonic missile after launching from a B-52 bomber, encapsulated in a rocket that accelerates it to hypersonic speed. Lockheed Martin artist rendering. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force conducted the first test fire of the hypersonic Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) since a failed test in March, US media reported, citing a statement from the service.
The Air Force reportedly tested the weapon on Saturday off the coast of Southern California in an effort to gather information on hypersonic capabilities.
The test was the first since a prototype of the weapon failed in March, media reported.
The US Air Force did not provide information on the success of the latest test; however, the service did indicate that it managed to gain "valuable new insights" into ARRW’s capabilities.
Raytheon SM-6 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Military
US-Japan Plan for Hypersonic Interceptor Part of Declining Empire ‘Greasing Palms Overseas’
18 August, 16:21 GMT
After the announcement of the March 13 test, the Air Force kept silent on whether it achieved its objectives. On March 28, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told Congress it was "not a success."
The test comes amid competition between the United States, Russia and China to develop hypersonic weapons, which may overcome traditional air defense systems.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала