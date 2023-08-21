https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/us-reportedly-tests-arrw-hypersonic-weapon-for-first-time-since-march-failure-1112773213.html
US Reportedly Tests ARRW Hypersonic Weapon for First Time Since March Failure
The US Air Force conducted the first test fire of the hypersonic Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) since a failed test in March, US media reported, citing a statement from the service.
The Air Force reportedly tested the weapon on Saturday off the coast of Southern California in an effort to gather information on hypersonic capabilities. The test was the first since a prototype of the weapon failed in March, media reported. The US Air Force did not provide information on the success of the latest test; however, the service did indicate that it managed to gain "valuable new insights" into ARRW’s capabilities.After the announcement of the March 13 test, the Air Force kept silent on whether it achieved its objectives. On March 28, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told Congress it was "not a success." The test comes amid competition between the United States, Russia and China to develop hypersonic weapons, which may overcome traditional air defense systems.
US Reportedly Tests ARRW Hypersonic Weapon for First Time Since March Failure
