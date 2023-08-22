https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/archeologists-uncover-slave-rooms-in-roman-villa-near-pompeii-1112773525.html

Archeologists Uncover ‘Slave Room’ in Roman Villa Near Pompeii

Archeologists Uncover ‘Slave Room’ in Roman Villa Near Pompeii

The discovery lends insight into how slaves lived in the ancient city.

2023-08-22T01:12+0000

2023-08-22T01:12+0000

2023-08-22T01:21+0000

beyond politics

pompeii

pompeii

ancient

ancient rome

archeology

research

research

scientific research

excavation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082227271_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_1d99ae3669eaf70cb3ec1a4bb1a8371b.jpg

Archeologists have made an exciting discovery at the historical site of Pompeii: a small bedroom in a wealthy suburban villa about 2,000 feet (600 meters) north of Pompeii’s walls, Italy's culture ministry said on Sunday. The bedroom, officials believe, belonged to slaves and was preserved by the disastrous eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Inside the room, researchers found two beds, two small cabinets, as well as several urns and ceramic containers that held the remains of two mice and a rat.However, no grates, locks, nor chains were found in the bedroom. The lack of such restraints suggests “control was primarily exerted through the internal organization of servitude” as opposed to physical barriers, Gavriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, has detailed.Previously, excavations on the Civita Giuliana villa also unveiled other relics, including a ceremonial chariot and a stable containing the remains of three harnessed horses. The remains of a wealthy man aged 30 to 40 and a younger man aged between 18 and 23, were also discovered at the site. The remains of the younger individual is believed to most likely be those of a slave.Archeologists said some of the site has been destroyed by robbers attempting to access another section of the villa during a raid. The looters destroyed part of one of the beds in the process.But more fascinating discoveries could be around the corner - or under researchers’ feet - and will surely be revealed in the future, as Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has said the conservation and research efforts in the area will continue.

pompeii

ancient rome

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

pompeii, ancient city, ancient rome, remains, archeology