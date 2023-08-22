https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/army-2023-military-technical-forum-results-1112793991.html

Army-2023 Military Technical Forum Results

Army-2023 Military Technical Forum Results

The Army-2023 military expo, formally known as the Army-2023 Military Technical Forum, was held in the Moscow region from August 14 through August 20. 22.08.2023, Sputnik International

The week-long event provided a platform for about 1,500 domestic and foreign enterprises and organizations to demonstrate their creations: over 28,000 types of weaponry and dual-use products, according to the figures unveiled by the Russian Ministry of Defense.The expo, which was held at several exhibition sites such as the Kubinka Airfield and the Patriot Exhibition and Convention Center, attracted over a million visitors both from Russia and abroad, and some 20 government contracts worth $4.3 billion in total were signed.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn about the results of the Army-2023 expo.

