BRICS Leaders Address Most Crucial Global and Regional Problems
BRICS Leaders Address Most Crucial Global and Regional Problems
BRICS is a framework for cooperation among largest non-Western economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
BRICS leaders will focus on the club's potential membership expansion, the global and regional agenda, as well as prospects for further developing the BRICS partnership along political, economic, cultural, humanitarian dimensions. The heads of states are also bound to discuss the de-dollarization of the global economy and weigh prospects for creating a new reserve currency.Political experts interviewed by Sputnik stress that BRICS is pursuing an inclusive approach and avoids zero-sum Western geopolitical schemes, which is an obvious competitive advantage of the group.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
15:04 GMT 22.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA(LtoR) China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin gather to pose for a group picture during the 10th BRICS (acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit on July 26, 2018, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.
(LtoR) China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin gather to pose for a group picture during the 10th BRICS (acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit on July 26, 2018, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
BRICS is a framework for cooperation among the world's biggest non-Western economies, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
BRICS leaders will focus on the club's potential membership expansion, the global and regional agenda, as well as prospects for further developing the BRICS partnership along political, economic, cultural, humanitarian dimensions.
The heads of states are also bound to discuss the de-dollarization of the global economy and weigh prospects for creating a new reserve currency.
Political experts interviewed by Sputnik stress that BRICS is pursuing an inclusive approach and avoids zero-sum Western geopolitical schemes, which is an obvious competitive advantage of the group.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
