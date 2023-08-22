https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/brics-leaders-address-most-crucial-global-and-regional-problems--1112786686.html
BRICS Leaders Address Most Crucial Global and Regional Problems
BRICS Leaders Address Most Crucial Global and Regional Problems
BRICS is a framework for cooperation among largest non-Western economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
BRICS leaders will focus on the club's potential membership expansion, the global and regional agenda, as well as prospects for further developing the BRICS partnership along political, economic, cultural, humanitarian dimensions. The heads of states are also bound to discuss the de-dollarization of the global economy and weigh prospects for creating a new reserve currency.Political experts interviewed by Sputnik stress that BRICS is pursuing an inclusive approach and avoids zero-sum Western geopolitical schemes, which is an obvious competitive advantage of the group.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
BRICS Leaders Address Most Crucial Global and Regional Problems
BRICS is a framework for cooperation among the world's biggest non-Western economies, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
BRICS leaders will focus on the club's potential membership expansion, the global and regional agenda, as well as prospects for further developing the BRICS partnership along political, economic, cultural, humanitarian dimensions.
The heads of states are also bound to discuss the de-dollarization of the global economy and weigh prospects for creating a new reserve currency.
Political experts interviewed by Sputnik stress that BRICS is pursuing an inclusive approach and avoids zero-sum Western geopolitical schemes, which is an obvious competitive advantage of the group.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!