BRICS Summit, Latin American Elections, Biden Surveys Hawaii Damage

President Joe Biden arrives in Maui weeks after fires devastated the island, and climate change becomes a cynical excuse for capitalist inaction.

BRICS Summit, Latin American Elections, Biden Surveys Hawaii Damage President Joe Biden arrives in Maui weeks after fires devastated the island, and climate change becomes a cynical excuse for capitalist inaction.

Activist, former educator and podcast host Sabrina Salvati joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump’s future political career, anti-Trump GOP backers looking to replace Ron DeSantis, concerns about the Special Counsel for Hunter Biden’s case as his connection to the Biden family surfaces, and Donald Trumps strength in GOP primary polling.Brazilian journalist at Brasil Wire Nathalia Urban discusses the attacks on Brazil’s Landless Workers Movement (MST), how the Brazilian state persecutes the left-wing organization, the reality of Brazilian agribusiness, and what’s on the agenda for Brazilian President Lula as he arrives in South Africa for the BRICS summit.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region of Russia, reports of Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, Western media coldly criticizing Kiev forces as being “casualty averse,” what's left of the Ukrainian offensive from this summer, the state of the F-16s the NATO has provided to Ukraine, and how the BRICS Summit in South Africa will be playing out.International director of the El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the electoral victories of left-wing and progressive leaders in both Ecuador and Guatemala, how the topic of corruption is invoked on all sides of the political spectrum in Latin American elections, whether progressive movements signify a greater trend toward left-wing power in the region, and questions surrounding reports of cyberattacks on Ecuadorian polling centers.The Misfits also discuss a Spanish official’s effusive reaction to his country’s World Cup win, a senator’s new look, and the never-ending attempts to reinvent Vice President Kamala Harris.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

