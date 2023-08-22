https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/new-oil-field-discovered-in-gulf-of-suez---egyptian-ministry-of-petroleum-1112792619.html
New Oil Field Discovered in Gulf of Suez - Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum
Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral resources announced on Tuesday that a new oil field has been discovered in the Gulf of Suez.
"Cheiron Company announced that it has made a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez," the ministry said. The oil field will be managed by Egypt's Petrogulf Misr, which is a joint venture between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and the Cheiron and Kufpec companies. The company added that it is the fourth well in the area. With its discovery, oil production in the concession reached 23,000 barrels per day.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral resources stated on Tuesday that a new oil field has been discovered in the Gulf of Suez.
"Cheiron Company announced that it has made a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez," the ministry said.
The oil field will be managed by Egypt's Petrogulf Misr, which is a joint venture between the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and the Cheiron and Kufpec companies.
"The [exploration] well was drilled from the recently installed GNN Early Production Facility and has been successfully placed on production at a rate of over 2,500 [barrels per day]," Cheiron noted in a separate statement.
The company added that it is the fourth well in the area. With its discovery, oil production in the concession reached 23,000 barrels per day.