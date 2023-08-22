International
North Korea Warns Japan of Plans to Launch Satellite From August 24-31
North Korea Warns Japan of Plans to Launch Satellite From August 24-31
North Korea warned Japan of plans to launch a ballistic missile with a satellite from August 24-31, the Japan Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
"Urgent information. Launch of a missile with a satellite. Warning of vigilance when navigating in the areas of the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and Luzon Island from 00:00 on August 24 [15:00 GMT on August 23] until August 31," the agency said, adding that Pyongyang informed that fragments of the missile are likely to fall in these areas. At the same time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered the government structures to be on full alert due to North Korea's plans to launch the satellite.
North Korea Warns Japan of Plans to Launch Satellite From August 24-31

07:06 GMT 22.08.2023 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 22.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / YONHAP / NORTH KOREAN TV North Korea's rocket launch of earth observation satellite Kwangmyong 4
North Korea's rocket launch of earth observation satellite Kwangmyong 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / YONHAP / NORTH KOREAN TV
TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea warned Japan of plans to launch a ballistic missile with a satellite from August 24-31, the Japan Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
"Urgent information. Launch of a missile with a satellite. Warning of vigilance when navigating in the areas of the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and Luzon Island from 00:00 on August 24 [15:00 GMT on August 23] until August 31," the agency said, adding that Pyongyang informed that fragments of the missile are likely to fall in these areas.
At the same time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered the government structures to be on full alert due to North Korea’s plans to launch the satellite.
North Korean soldier
Sputnik Explains
70 Years of 'Uncertain Peace': Making of the 1953 Korean War Ceasefire
28 July, 21:03 GMT
28 July, 21:03 GMT

"Instructions by the Prime Minister in Response to Notification that North Korea Plans to Launch a Ballistic Missile, Referred to as a ‘Satellite.’

1. Execute all possible measures to gather and analyze information through the cooperation of the relevant ministries and agencies and provide information to the public in an appropriate manner.

2. In coordination with the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, and other countries concerned, strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint and refrain from conducting a launch.

3. Take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of the Japanese people, including fully preparing for contingencies," the prime minister’s office said on X, formerly known as Twitter.Kishida later told reporters that firing a ballistic missile even to launch a satellite violates UN Security Council resolutions.

"In case it [missile] falls on the territory of our country, the necessary measures have already been taken: the destroyers of the self-defense forces equipped with the Aegis … system, as well as the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems [were deployed]. Together with collecting information and maintaining vigilance, we will act in cooperation with the US and South Korea," Kishida added.
Kim Jong-un, together with a delegation from Russia led by Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, attended a military parade where intercontinental ballistic missiles were on display, South Korean media reports
World
N Korean Kim Jong Un, Russian Delegation Led by Shoigu Attend Military Parade
28 July, 05:13 GMT
28 July, 05:13 GMT
The Japanese broadcaster reported that the missile could pass over the archipelago of Sakishima Islands in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa within 10 minutes of its launch if it is successful.
