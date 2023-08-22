North Korea Warns Japan of Plans to Launch Satellite From August 24-31

"Instructions by the Prime Minister in Response to Notification that North Korea Plans to Launch a Ballistic Missile, Referred to as a ‘Satellite.’

1. Execute all possible measures to gather and analyze information through the cooperation of the relevant ministries and agencies and provide information to the public in an appropriate manner.

2. In coordination with the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, and other countries concerned, strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint and refrain from conducting a launch.

3. Take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of the Japanese people, including fully preparing for contingencies," the prime minister’s office said on X, formerly known as Twitter.Kishida later told reporters that firing a ballistic missile even to launch a satellite violates UN Security Council resolutions.