Rough Landing: Alaska Airlines Jet Suffers Serious Damage Amid Tropical Storm Hilary

The plane's hard landing caused sparks to fly, however, no injuries were reported, according to the airport.

Dramatic footage has surfaced of an Alaska Airlines flight that suffered substantial damage after coming in for a hard landing at California's John Wayne Airport over the weekend during rough weather brought on by tropical storm Hilary.Media reports have detailed that the Alaska Airlines Flight 1288 had 106 passengers on board when the plane’s landing gear on Sunday punctured one of its wings, and the engine began dragging on the runway.In one video shared on social media, one passenger can be heard questioning the speed of the plane as another voices aloud why the plane is turning on the tarmac. Within moments, the plane lands with a crashing sound on the runway, as sparks begin to fly. One passenger appears to let out a cry, and proceeds to hyperventilate, as another apparently tells her to “breathe, breathe.”The airport explained in a social media port that the plane experienced an “issue upon arrival,” but added that all passengers were safely “off-boarded.” The passengers had to use airstairs to exit the damaged plane. No injuries were reported.A representative for the airline company explained that the plane was “unable to taxi to the gate due to an issue with its landing gear. The aircraft parked on a taxiway, where it remains, and everyone exited the aircraft safely. They were then taken by bus to the terminal.”Alaska Airlines added that maintenance and safety teams are now inspecting the aircraft.Flight cancellations were abundant as tropical storm Hilary blew into the southwestern US. More than 4,500 flights were delayed or canceled on Sunday, with many flying out of—or to—California and nearby states as the storm brought catastrophic rain and flooding to the region.

