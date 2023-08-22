https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/russian-aerospace-forces-strike-another-ukrainian-navy-ship-in-black-sea-in-less-than-24-hrs-1112787521.html

Russian Aerospace Forces Strike Another Ukrainian Navy Ship in Black Sea in Less Than 24 Hrs

A Russian aircraft has destroyed a second Ukrainian military vessel in the Black Sea within 24 hours, this time near Zmeiny (Snake) Island, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"At about 11:00 a.m. Moscow time, to the east of the Zmeiny (Snake) Island, a US-made Willard Sea Force high-speed military vessel carrying a landing group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on board was destroyed by an aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.Earlier, reports said that a reconnaissance ship was spotted near Russian gas-producing facilities in the Black Sea waters. A crew of a Su-30SM fighter jet neutralized it.Ukrainian forces have at times attempted to use naval drones to target Crimean maritime facilities, including the bridge over the Kerch Strait.Last week, the Black Sea Fleet vessels, the Pytlivyy guard ship and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship, located and eliminated an unmanned Ukrainian boat attempting to attack them 237 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol.

