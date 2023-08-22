Russia's National Flag Day Celebrations in Russia and Beyond
"Russia is a one thousand year old country and civilization. Our national flag is a symbol of our unity. I believe that the national flag will always inspire us to move forward, to victory, and to assert the glory of Russia. Happy National Flag Day, friends!" Putin said in his address to the nation.
Members of the Voluntary People's Druzhina and the All-Russia People's Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.
Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol.
Participants in a car rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.
Members of the Voluntary People's Druzhina and the All-Russia People's Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.
Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol.
Pedestrians on the Borodinsky Bridge in Moscow, where Russian flags were installed to mark Russian National Flag Day.
The youth holding a Russian flag at the Umayyads Square in Damascus in celebration of Russia's Flag Day, on August 22, 2023.
Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol.
Russian flags raised in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day. The building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the background.
A boy rides an electric scooter on the Greater Stone Bridge in Moscow. The Kremlin is in the background.
Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol.
Russian flags placed at the entrance to Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day.
