International
LIVE: BRICS Leaders Address Most Crucial Global and Regional Problems
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/russias-national-flag-day-celebrations-in-russia-and-beyond-1112781539.html
Russia's National Flag Day Celebrations in Russia and Beyond
Russia's National Flag Day Celebrations in Russia and Beyond
On August 22, Russia celebrates National Flag Day which was originally raised on Russia's first warship in 1668. The tricolor flag features three equal horizontal bands coloured white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom.
2023-08-22T10:01+0000
2023-08-22T14:22+0000
russia
multimedia
national flag
photo
flag
moscow
donetsk
mariupol
russian flag
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112785744_0:69:2807:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_4f9a135be123223ee2ee807c2c633f60.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russia on Flag Day, stressing the importance of the flag as a symbol of unity and people’s readiness to defend the Motherland.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how Russia's National Flag Day is celebrated.
russia
moscow
donetsk
mariupol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112785744_54:0:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8238aa964d62c14ad2f0b413d430e6b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian flag, national flag, russia's flag, russian flag day, flag day in russia, national flag day in russia, russia celebrates flag day, russian tricolor, russian tricolour, flag of russia, august 22, 22 august
russian flag, national flag, russia's flag, russian flag day, flag day in russia, national flag day in russia, russia celebrates flag day, russian tricolor, russian tricolour, flag of russia, august 22, 22 august

Russia's National Flag Day Celebrations in Russia and Beyond

10:01 GMT 22.08.2023 (Updated: 14:22 GMT 22.08.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On August 22, Russia celebrates National Flag Day which was originally raised on Russia's first warship in 1668. The tricolor flag features three equal horizontal bands: white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russia on Flag Day, stressing the importance of the flag as a symbol of unity and people’s readiness to defend the Motherland.

"Russia is a one thousand year old country and civilization. Our national flag is a symbol of our unity. I believe that the national flag will always inspire us to move forward, to victory, and to assert the glory of Russia. Happy National Flag Day, friends!" Putin said in his address to the nation.

Check out Sputnik's gallery to see how Russia's National Flag Day is celebrated.
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabank

Members of the Voluntary People's Druzhina and the All-Russia People's Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.

Members of the Voluntary People&#x27;s Druzhina and the All-Russia People&#x27;s Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk. - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank

Members of the Voluntary People's Druzhina and the All-Russia People's Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov / Go to the mediabank

Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol. - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabank

Participants in a car rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.

Participants in a car rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk. - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants in a car rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.

© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabank

Members of the Voluntary People's Druzhina and the All-Russia People's Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.

Members of the Voluntary People&#x27;s Druzhina and the All-Russia People&#x27;s Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk. - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank

Members of the Voluntary People's Druzhina and the All-Russia People's Front during a motor rally to mark Russian Flag Day in Donetsk.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov / Go to the mediabank

Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol. - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabank

Pedestrians on the Borodinsky Bridge in Moscow, where Russian flags were installed to mark Russian National Flag Day.

Pedestrians on the Borodinsky Bridge in Moscow, where Russian flags were installed to mark Russian National Flag Day. - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank

Pedestrians on the Borodinsky Bridge in Moscow, where Russian flags were installed to mark Russian National Flag Day.

© AFP 2023 / Maher Al Mounes

The youth holding a Russian flag at the Umayyads Square in Damascus in celebration of Russia's Flag Day, on August 22, 2023.

The youth holding a Russian flag at the Umayyads Square in Damascus in celebration of Russia&#x27;s Flag Day, on August 22, 2023. - Sputnik International
7/12
© AFP 2023 / Maher Al Mounes

The youth holding a Russian flag at the Umayyads Square in Damascus in celebration of Russia's Flag Day, on August 22, 2023.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov / Go to the mediabank

Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol. - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants in the celebrations marking Russian Flag Day on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabank

Russian flags raised in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day. The building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the background.

Russian flags raised in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day. The building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the background. - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian flags raised in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day. The building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the background.

© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabank

A boy rides an electric scooter on the Greater Stone Bridge in Moscow. The Kremlin is in the background.

A boy rides an electric scooter on the Greater Stone Bridge in Moscow. The Kremlin is in the background. - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank

A boy rides an electric scooter on the Greater Stone Bridge in Moscow. The Kremlin is in the background.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov / Go to the mediabank

Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol. - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Suhov
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants in celebrations marking Russian Flag Day unfurl a 100-metre-long Russian flag on Lenin Square in Mariupol.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the mediabank

Russian flags placed at the entrance to Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day.

Russian flags placed at the entrance to Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day. - Sputnik International
12/12
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian flags placed at the entrance to Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow to mark the Russian State Flag Day.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала