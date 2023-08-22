International
Russia's Su-30 Fighter Destroys Ukraine's Reconnaissance Boat in Black Sea - Ministry
Russia’s Su-30 Fighter Destroys Ukraine’s Reconnaissance Boat in Black Sea - Ministry
Russia’s Su-30SM fighter jet of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was discovered near Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea.
"Tonight, the crew of a Su-30SM of naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea," the ministry said on Telegram.The specifics of the reconnaissance craft were not detailed.The ministry's confirmation comes shortly after the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian officials managed to also successfully thwart two separate drones strikes in the Moscow Region, and near the Crimean Peninsula.
Russia’s Su-30 Fighter Destroys Ukraine’s Reconnaissance Boat in Black Sea - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Su-30SM fighter jet of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian armed forces, which was discovered near Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, the crew of a Su-30SM of naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea," the ministry said on Telegram.
The specifics of the reconnaissance craft were not detailed.
The ministry's confirmation comes shortly after the Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian officials managed to also successfully thwart two separate drones strikes in the Moscow Region, and near the Crimean Peninsula.
