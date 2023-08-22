https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/the-history-of-us-attacks-on-democracy-abroad-1112771670.html

The History of US Attacks on Democracy Abroad

The History of US Attacks on Democracy Abroad

US and NATO Encourage More Casualties in Ukraine, Ecuador Heads To Runoff Election, 70 Years Since US and UK Orchestrated Coup in Iran

2023-08-22T05:32+0000

2023-08-22T05:32+0000

2023-08-22T11:52+0000

by any means necessary

radio

ukraine

ecuador

iran

afghanistan

china

joe biden

ecuador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112771498_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6a60285cbdf7a63bf1d67182381d5a8b.png

The History of US Attacks on Democracy Abroad The History of US Attacks on Democracy Abroad

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the stalling of Ukraine’s counteroffensive and how the US and NATO have perpetuated the conflict and stoked further casualties, why a peace movement outside of the two-party system in the US must push for peace and an end to US support for the conflict, and how waning support for continued US aid to Ukraine highlights the disconnect between the Biden administration’s priorities and the priorities of the American people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the results of the presidential elections in Ecuador and the apparent advancement of Citizen Revolution Movement candidate Luisa Gonzalez and National Democratic Action candidate Daniel Noboa, what Gonzalez has said about the potential involvement of former president Rafael Correa in the government should she be elected, and how the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio has already shaped the election and how it may continue to shape the runoff election.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss the 70th anniversary of the 1953 US-and-UK-orchestrated coup against the elected government of Mohammad Mosaddegh, why the UK was interested in overthrowing Mosaddegh after he nationalized Iran’s oil industry and how the US came around to supporting the coup, and how the long-term effects of the 1953 coup and the 1979 revolution have gone to damage US interests in the region.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire” to discuss the anniversary of the Taliban* taking power again in Afghanistan and what Afghanistan was like before the Taliban* came to power the first time, how the US has historically supported or orchestrated the overthrow of governments in west and south Asia and all over the world, how the US deploying 3,000 troops to the Persian Gulf is likely to escalate tensions with Iran, and how the US is continuing to escalate global tensions all over the world.* Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activitiesWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

iran

afghanistan

china

ecuador

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, ukraine’s counteroffensive, presidential elections in ecuador, 70th anniversary of the coup against mohammad mosaddegh, 1979 revolution, anniversary of the taliban taking power again in afghanistan