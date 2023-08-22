https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/trump-to-surrender-in-georgia-skips-republican-debate-1112767610.html
Trump to Surrender in Georgia, Skips Republican Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the latest out of Trump's Georgia indictment.
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystAngie Wong- JournalistThabiso Lehoko - Sputnik CorrespondentDr. Reese Halter - Ecological Stress PhysiologistThe show kicks off with geopolitical analyst KJ Noh talking to Final Countdown about the BRICS summit and the possibility of growing the economic bloc.Then, journalist Angie Wong joins The Final Countdown to Former President Donald Trump's announcement that he will not take part in Wednesday's Republican primary debate.The second hour begins with Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko who talks to Final Countdown about the ECOWAS meeting and the prospect of military intervention in Niger.The show closes with Dr. Reese Halter, who discusses the Maui death toll, a hurricane slamming the Los Angeles area, and the evacuations in Yellow Knife to provide a grim look into the future of climate change.
04:05 GMT 22.08.2023 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 22.08.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the latest out of Trump's Georgia indictment.
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent
Dr. Reese Halter - Ecological Stress Physiologist
The show kicks off with geopolitical analyst KJ Noh talking to Final Countdown about the BRICS summit and the possibility of growing the economic bloc.
Then, journalist Angie Wong joins The Final Countdown to Former President Donald Trump's announcement that he will not take part in Wednesday's Republican primary debate.
The second hour begins with Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko who talks to Final Countdown about the ECOWAS meeting and the prospect of military intervention in Niger.
The show closes with Dr. Reese Halter, who discusses the Maui death toll, a hurricane slamming the Los Angeles area, and the evacuations in Yellow Knife to provide a grim look into the future of climate change.
