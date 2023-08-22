International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Trump to Surrender in Georgia, Skips Republican Debate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the latest out of Trump's Georgia indictment.
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst
Angie Wong- Journalist
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent
Dr. Reese Halter - Ecological Stress Physiologist

The show kicks off with geopolitical analyst KJ Noh talking to Final Countdown about the BRICS summit and the possibility of growing the economic bloc.

Then, journalist Angie Wong joins The Final Countdown to Former President Donald Trump's announcement that he will not take part in Wednesday's Republican primary debate.

The second hour begins with Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko who talks to Final Countdown about the ECOWAS meeting and the prospect of military intervention in Niger.

The show closes with Dr. Reese Halter, who discusses the Maui death toll, a hurricane slamming the Los Angeles area, and the evacuations in Yellow Knife to provide a grim look into the future of climate change.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
the final countdown, brics summit, republican primary debate, donald trump's announcement, ecowas meeting, prospect of military intervention in niger
the final countdown, brics summit, republican primary debate, donald trump's announcement, ecowas meeting, prospect of military intervention in niger

Trump to Surrender in Georgia, Skips Republican Debate

04:05 GMT 22.08.2023
The Final Countdown
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst
Angie Wong- Journalist
Thabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent
Dr. Reese Halter - Ecological Stress Physiologist
The show kicks off with geopolitical analyst KJ Noh talking to Final Countdown about the BRICS summit and the possibility of growing the economic bloc.
Then, journalist Angie Wong joins The Final Countdown to Former President Donald Trump's announcement that he will not take part in Wednesday's Republican primary debate.
The second hour begins with Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko who talks to Final Countdown about the ECOWAS meeting and the prospect of military intervention in Niger.
The show closes with Dr. Reese Halter, who discusses the Maui death toll, a hurricane slamming the Los Angeles area, and the evacuations in Yellow Knife to provide a grim look into the future of climate change.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
