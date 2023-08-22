International
Ukraine, US at Odds Over Offensive's Lack of Progress
Ukraine, US at Odds Over Offensive's Lack of Progress
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including recent news articles about US intelligence confirming the Ukrainian “counter-offensive” lacks progress and how it has been a failure.
Ukraine, U.S. at Odds Over Offensive's Lack of Progress
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including recent news articles about U.S. intelligence confirming the Ukrainian “counter-offensive” lacks progress and how it has been a failure.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorKoffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and AnalystEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor at The CradleIn the first hour, Fault Lines' show discusses how Washington and Kiev are trading blame over the lack of progress in the overhyped Ukrainian "counter-offensive", with the mainstream media revealing the rift between the regimes. Military analyst Mark Sleboda speaks to Fault Lines about the Kiev regime offensive and the blame game over their lackluster performance on the battlefield.In the second hour, Fault Lines' team analyzes the former US President Donald Trump's ever growing list of charges, when Georgia's Fulton County Court introduced a new indictment against the businessman and politician. This, as Joe Biden faces heavy criticism over his lack of response to the Maui wildfires. Radio host Misty Winston joins the show to hit these two topics with Fault Lines.In the third hour, Fault Lines' team spoke to Koffi Kouakou about the ECOWAS chiefs' meeting regarding the military coup in Niger and the BRICS summit kicking off in Johannesburg, South Africa this week.Later in the final hour, Fault Lines' show discussed the Ecuadorian elections, amid two recent assassinations that targeted politicians in Quito with journalist Esteban Carrillo.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including recent news articles about US intelligence confirming the Ukrainian “counter-offensive” lacks progress and how it has been a failure.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Misty Winston - Radio Host and Political Commentator
Koffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and Analyst
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor at The Cradle
In the first hour, Fault Lines' show discusses how Washington and Kiev are trading blame over the lack of progress in the overhyped Ukrainian "counter-offensive", with the mainstream media revealing the rift between the regimes. Military analyst Mark Sleboda speaks to Fault Lines about the Kiev regime offensive and the blame game over their lackluster performance on the battlefield.
In the second hour, Fault Lines' team analyzes the former US President Donald Trump’s ever growing list of charges, when Georgia's Fulton County Court introduced a new indictment against the businessman and politician. This, as Joe Biden faces heavy criticism over his lack of response to the Maui wildfires. Radio host Misty Winston joins the show to hit these two topics with Fault Lines.
In the third hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to Koffi Kouakou about the ECOWAS chiefs’ meeting regarding the military coup in Niger and the BRICS summit kicking off in Johannesburg, South Africa this week.
Later in the final hour, Fault Lines’ show discussed the Ecuadorian elections, amid two recent assassinations that targeted politicians in Quito with journalist Esteban Carrillo.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
