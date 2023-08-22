https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/ukraine-us-at-odds-over-offensives-lack-of-progress-1112769288.html

Ukraine, US at Odds Over Offensive's Lack of Progress

Ukraine, US at Odds Over Offensive's Lack of Progress

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including recent news articles about US intelligence confirming the Ukrainian “counter-offensive” lacks progress and how it has been a failure.

2023-08-22T04:29+0000

2023-08-22T04:29+0000

2023-08-22T11:26+0000

fault lines

radio

ecuador

niger

brics

donald trump

georgia

joe biden

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112769131_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f6d7683cff4076be190d7d5413af42d.png

Ukraine, U.S. at Odds Over Offensive's Lack of Progress On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including recent news articles about U.S. intelligence confirming the Ukrainian “counter-offensive” lacks progress and how it has been a failure.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorKoffi Kouakou - Africa Expert and AnalystEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor at The CradleIn the first hour, Fault Lines' show discusses how Washington and Kiev are trading blame over the lack of progress in the overhyped Ukrainian "counter-offensive", with the mainstream media revealing the rift between the regimes. Military analyst Mark Sleboda speaks to Fault Lines about the Kiev regime offensive and the blame game over their lackluster performance on the battlefield.In the second hour, Fault Lines' team analyzes the former US President Donald Trump’s ever growing list of charges, when Georgia's Fulton County Court introduced a new indictment against the businessman and politician. This, as Joe Biden faces heavy criticism over his lack of response to the Maui wildfires. Radio host Misty Winston joins the show to hit these two topics with Fault Lines.In the third hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to Koffi Kouakou about the ECOWAS chiefs’ meeting regarding the military coup in Niger and the BRICS summit kicking off in Johannesburg, South Africa this week.Later in the final hour, Fault Lines’ show discussed the Ecuadorian elections, amid two recent assassinations that targeted politicians in Quito with journalist Esteban Carrillo.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

niger

georgia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, ukrainian counteroffensive lack of progress, kiev regime offensive, donald trump’s charges, maui wildfires, ecowas chiefs’ meeting, brics summit in johannesburg