Watch Iran Unveil New Versatile Combat Drone

Tehran presented the latest addition to its already impressive arsenal of military unmanned aircraft – the Mohajer-10. 22.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-22T16:48+0000

2023-08-22T16:48+0000

2023-08-22T16:48+0000

The new drone has a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour and can fly at an altitude of up to 7,000 meters, according to local media reports.With its 450-liter fuel tank, the UAV can supposedly remain in the air for 24 hours straight.Mohajer-10 can carry up to 300 kilograms worth of payload, including missiles, grenades and bombs. It can also be geared for reconnaissance or fitted with electronic warfare equipment.

