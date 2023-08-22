International
Putin: Russia Being Deliberately Obstructed in World Market by Unlawful Western Sanctions
Watch Iran Unveil New Versatile Combat Drone
Tehran presented the latest addition to its already impressive arsenal of military unmanned aircraft – the Mohajer-10. 22.08.2023, Sputnik International
The new drone has a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour and can fly at an altitude of up to 7,000 meters, according to local media reports.With its 450-liter fuel tank, the UAV can supposedly remain in the air for 24 hours straight.Mohajer-10 can carry up to 300 kilograms worth of payload, including missiles, grenades and bombs. It can also be geared for reconnaissance or fitted with electronic warfare equipment.
16:48 GMT 22.08.2023
Andrei Dergalin
Tehran presented the latest addition to its already impressive arsenal of military unmanned aircraft – the Mohajer-10.
The new drone has a maximum speed of 210 kilometers per hour and can fly at an altitude of up to 7,000 meters, according to local media reports.
With its 450-liter fuel tank, the UAV can supposedly remain in the air for 24 hours straight.
Mohajer-10 can carry up to 300 kilograms worth of payload, including missiles, grenades and bombs. It can also be geared for reconnaissance or fitted with electronic warfare equipment.
