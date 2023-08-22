Water Discharge From Fukushima NPP to Begin on August 24 If Conditions Allow

The Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred on March 11, 2011, as the plant was severely damaged by a magnitude 9 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean that subsequently triggered a massive tsunami that thenhit the plant and caused three nuclear reactors to melt down.

The accident is considered the worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident in 1986, and has resulted in widespread contamination of local soil and water. The disaster left 22,200 people dead or missing.