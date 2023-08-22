https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/xi-china-ready-to-elevate-strategic-partnership-with-south-africa-to-new-level-1112793588.html
Xi: China Ready to Elevate Strategic Partnership With South Africa to New Level
Xi: China Ready to Elevate Strategic Partnership With South Africa to New Level
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to elevate strategic partnership with South Africa to a new level and pass friendship between the two countries from one... 22.08.2023, Sputnik International
"I ... am absolutely ready to work together with the [South African] president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to elevate comprehensive strategic partnership between China and South Africa to a new level," Xi said at a meeting with Ramaphosa. The Chinese leader also said that it is important for the two countries to strengthen and expand cooperation and pass the bilateral friendship from one generation to another especially at a "new turning point in history." Xi arrived in South Africa earlier in the day on a state visit that is focused on the 15th BRICS summit taking place in Johannesburg from August 22-24.
15:46 GMT 22.08.2023 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 22.08.2023)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to elevate strategic partnership with South Africa to a new level and pass friendship between the two countries from one generation to another, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
"I ... am absolutely ready to work together with the [South African] president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to elevate comprehensive strategic partnership between China and South Africa to a new level," Xi said at a meeting with Ramaphosa.
The Chinese leader also said that it is important for the two countries to strengthen and expand cooperation and pass the bilateral friendship from one generation to another especially at a "new turning point in history."
Xi arrived in South Africa earlier in the day on a state visit that is focused on the 15th BRICS summit taking place in Johannesburg from August 22-24.