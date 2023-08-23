15th BRICS Summit in Photos
President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chairman of China Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gathered to discuss the most pressing topics of world politics. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the event via video conference.
During his addresses to the audience on the first day of the summit, Vladimir Putin highlighted the role of BRICS in social-economic growth and sustainable development of the world's emerging markets.
Chairman Xi Jinping receives the order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This year China and South Africa celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations that were established in January 1998. Beijing is major investor in SA's economy with emphasis on infrastructure development projects and creation of new jobs.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a signing ceremony by their cabinet ministers. Beijing and Johannesburg struck a number of major deals.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that the BRICS summit opens a window for new investments into peer ecomonies.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao. Modi believes that BRICS must expand from the political and ecomical standpoint.
Possible BRICS expansion is one of the most discussed topics during the summit. Nations of the Global South hail BRICS' inclusive approach and its aversion to Western zero-sum geopolitical schemes.
At least 23 countries have expressed interest in obtaining BRICS membership.
Leaders of BRICS nations stressed the necessity to establish a separate ministerial meeting on women, whose role in business and policymaking should increase.
BRICS states already established the Women's Business Alliance in 2020 – an organization that supports female entrepreneurs.Yet heads of BRICS states stress that there is more to be done.
