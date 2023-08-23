https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/1112805154.html

15th BRICS Summit in Photos

15th BRICS Summit in Photos

On August 2023, the 15th BRICS summit kicked off in Johannesburg, South Africa, and this event is the largest-ever gathering of leaders of non-Western nations. BRICS accounts for 31,5% of global GDP, dwarfing G7 nations.

2023-08-23T15:59+0000

2023-08-23T15:59+0000

2023-08-23T15:59+0000

brics summit 2023

brics summit

brics

vladimir putin

xi jinping

narendra modi

lula da silva

cyril ramaphosa

multimedia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112805327_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_5e625fe482a273b9e662578e530c79c2.jpg

BRICS is not only about doing business and striking lucrative deals, but is a union of major economies.Leaders of non-Western nations have been addressing the most crucial topics of modern political agenda, including a multipolar world, Western neo-colonialist policies and measures aimed at fighting poverty. Russian President Vladimir Putin especially vowed to provide nations of the Global South with food and energy security, while China's Chairman Xi Jinping slammed the Western “bloc” mentality.Have a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, brics summit 2023, brics summit, global south, non-western nations