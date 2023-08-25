International
Photo Highlights From South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit
Photo Highlights From South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit
On August 2023, the 15th BRICS summit kicked off in Johannesburg, South Africa, and this event is the largest-ever gathering of leaders of non-Western nations. BRICS accounts for 31,5% of global GDP, dwarfing G7 nations.
The member states declared their commitment to strengthening the framework of mutually beneficial BRICS cooperation based on the principles of political, security, economic, financial and cultural cooperation. They also expressed their commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership for the benefit of their people through the promotion of peace, a more representative and fairer international order to strengthen the multilateral system and sustainable development.Take a look at the BRICS summit in Sputnik's gallery.
Photo Highlights From South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit

06:43 GMT 25.08.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The historic three-day BRICS Summit 2023 wrapped up on August 24 in the South African city of Johannesburg. The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which together constitute the club of major emerging economies, adopted the Johannesburg II Declaration on the final day of the 15th summit.
The member states declared their commitment to strengthening the framework of mutually beneficial BRICS cooperation based on the principles of political, security, economic, financial and cultural cooperation.
They also expressed their commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership for the benefit of their people through the promotion of peace, a more representative and fairer international order to strengthen the multilateral system and sustainable development.
Take a look at the BRICS summit in Sputnik's gallery.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gathered to discuss the most pressing issues in world politics. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the event via video conference.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gathered to discuss the most pressing issues in world politics. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the event via video conference.

Addressing the audience at the summit, Vladimir Putin emphasized the role of BRICS in socio-economic growth and sustainable development of the world's emerging economies.

Addressing the audience at the summit, Vladimir Putin emphasized the role of BRICS in socio-economic growth and sustainable development of the world's emerging economies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives the Order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives the Order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a signing ceremony. China and South Africa have signed a number of important agreements.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a signing ceremony. China and South Africa have signed a number of important agreements.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that the BRICS Summit opens a window for new investment in the bloc's economies.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that the BRICS Summit opens a window for new investment in the bloc's economies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Expanding BRICS topped the summit's discussions.

At least 23 countries have expressed interest in joining the club. In the end, five countries were invited to join the group, namely, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.

Expanding BRICS topped the summit's discussions.

At least 23 countries have expressed interest in joining the club. In the end, five countries were invited to join the group, namely, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.

The Welcome installation in front of the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the venue for the 15th BRICS Summit.

The Welcome installation in front of the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the venue for the 15th BRICS Summit.

Russia supports holding a separate ministerial meeting of BRICS member states on women, whose role in the economy and politics should be widened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Above: The women's stand on the balcony overlooking the Sandton Convention Centre ahead of the 2023 BRICS Summit.

Russia supports holding a separate ministerial meeting of BRICS member states on women, whose role in the economy and politics should be widened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Above: The women's stand on the balcony overlooking the Sandton Convention Centre ahead of the 2023 BRICS Summit.

BRICS members already established the Women's Business Alliance in 2020 – an organization that supports female entrepreneurs. Still, BRICS leaders point out that more needs to be done.

Above: Journalists work at the media centre of the Sandton Convention Centre during the 2023 BRICS Summit.

BRICS members already established the Women's Business Alliance in 2020 – an organization that supports female entrepreneurs. Still, BRICS leaders point out that more needs to be done.

Above: Journalists work at the media centre of the Sandton Convention Centre during the 2023 BRICS Summit.

