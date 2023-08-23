https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/1112808168.html

Ex-CIA Vet: Ukraine Blames Foreign Journalists for Botched Counteroffensive

Ex-CIA Vet: Ukraine Blames Foreign Journalists for Botched Counteroffensive

Kiev repeatedly touting its readiness to break through Russian defensive lines proved a wrongful tactic, Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.

2023-08-23T09:52+0000

2023-08-23T09:52+0000

2023-08-23T11:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

special operation

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

armed forces

battlefield

reserves

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112807944_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_381d64c9a8405ae71b5e088cc769c91a.jpg

Ukraine has reportedly banned foreign journalists from visiting frontline positions without any written permission by its Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny. Switzerland’s Le Temps newspaper reported that this act of censorship could be explained by Kiev’s reluctance to make huge losses public after its troops were unable to break through the Russian defense lines amid their counteroffensive.Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar, for her part, earlier argued that Western media reports about the deployment of the elite 82nd Airborne Brigade had led to strikes on its positions.Referring to the counteroffensive, he said that Kiev is unwilling to “take responsibility for launching an attack that has no chance of succeeding.” He added: “Primarily because they lack air cover, they're now trying to blame journalists or someone else.”The ex-CIA officer argued that even if Ukraine had “some extra reserves hanging around”, it would “not change the situation on the battlefield.” He also theorized over a hypothetical scenario assuming the Ukrainian military had gotten the better of Russian troops during Kiev’s counteroffensive.The Ukrainian military launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored late last month that "the enemy was not successful in all directions of the fight.” According to him, “All counteroffensive attempts have been stopped, and the enemy has been pushed back with heavy losses."According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment as of August 4.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/deployment-of-elite-82nd-brigade-wont-turn-the-tide-of-ukraines-flagging-counteroffensive-1112650732.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/report-us-classified-forecast-predicts-ukraine-counteroffensive-will-fail-1112694940.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukraine's botched counteroffensive, foreign journalists, ukrainian armed forces, russian president vladimir putin