The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Biden Arrives in Maui, Trump Saga Continues
Biden Arrives in Maui, Trump Saga Continues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's visit to Maui.
Biden Arrives in Maui, Trump Saga Continues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's visit to Maui.
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator Colorado
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Esteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean Journalist
Scott Stantis - Political Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
The show kicks off with Former State Senator in Colorado Ted Harvey joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on Media tycoon and billionaire Rupert Murdoch eyeing Virginia's governor as a potential GOP candidate against Trump.
Then, International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, and the BRICS summit.
The second hour begins with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo breaking down the latest out of Ecuador's presidential race, October's run-off elections between Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa.
The show closes with Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis who shares his perspective on the president's controversial visit to Maui and the federal government's response to the disaster.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
the final countdown, gop candidate, presidential election 2024, brics summit, situation in ukraine, ecuador's presidential race, biden's visit to maui
the final countdown, gop candidate, presidential election 2024, brics summit, situation in ukraine, ecuador's presidential race, biden's visit to maui

Biden Arrives in Maui, Trump Saga Continues

04:05 GMT 23.08.2023 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 23.08.2023)
The Final Countdown
Biden Arrives in Maui, Trump Saga Continues
Manila Chan
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's visit to Maui.
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator Colorado
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Military Analyst
Esteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean Journalist
Scott Stantis - Political Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
The show kicks off with Former State Senator in Colorado Ted Harvey joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on Media tycoon and billionaire Rupert Murdoch eyeing Virginia's governor as a potential GOP candidate against Trump.
Then, International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, and the BRICS summit.
The second hour begins with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo breaking down the latest out of Ecuador's presidential race, October's run-off elections between Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa.
The show closes with Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis who shares his perspective on the president's controversial visit to Maui and the federal government's response to the disaster.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
