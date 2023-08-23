https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/biden-arrives-in-maui-trump-saga-continues-1112795289.html

Biden Arrives in Maui, Trump Saga Continues

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's visit to Maui.

Ted Harvey - Former State Senator ColoradoMark Sleboda - International Relations and Military AnalystEsteban Carrillo - Ecuadorean JournalistScott Stantis - Political Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneThe show kicks off with Former State Senator in Colorado Ted Harvey joins The Final Countdown to share his perspective on Media tycoon and billionaire Rupert Murdoch eyeing Virginia's governor as a potential GOP candidate against Trump.Then, International Relations and Military Analyst Mark Sleboda shares his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, and the BRICS summit.The second hour begins with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo breaking down the latest out of Ecuador's presidential race, October's run-off elections between Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa.The show closes with Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis who shares his perspective on the president's controversial visit to Maui and the federal government's response to the disaster.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

