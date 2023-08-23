https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/brics-leaders-address-summit-audience-1112808522.html

BRICS Leaders Address Summit Audience

BRICS Leaders Address Summit Audience

BRICS is a platform for cooperation among the world's largest non-Western economies, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. They have been hailed for the club's inclusive approach.

Sputnik comes to you live from Johannesburg, where the leaders of major developing economies are addressing the summit's participants on the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit.On day one, the heads of BRICS states covered various ranges of global and regional topics. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to provide the nations of the Global South with food and energy security, as Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the idea of expanding BRICS, while castigating the US-led Western 'bloc' mindset. Indian PM Narendra Modi envisioned BRICS as a new global economic hub, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa put the spotlight on infrastructure projects, investment prospects and eradicating poverty.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

