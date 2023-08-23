https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/brics-nations-meet-trump-skipping-debate-possible-uaw-strike-1112800602.html

BRICS Nations Meet, Trump Skipping Debate, Possible UAW Strike

BRICS Nations Meet, Trump Skipping Debate, Possible UAW Strike

President Joe Biden gets a cool reception in Maui, and a GOP presidential candidate questions more than CNN on the official 9/11 record.

BRICS Nations Meet, Trump Skipping Debate, Possible UAW Strike President Joe Biden gets a cool reception in Maui, and a GOP presidential candidate questions more than CNN on the official 9/11 record.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the strike authorization vote being held by the United Auto Workers at a time where "there's no way their pay is keeping up with inflation," an interesting interview between Tucker Carlson and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the role of the FBI in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and how our legal system doesn't account for entrapment, and declassified CIA reports admitting the US expected Ukraine's spring counteroffensive to fail.Software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky discusses reports of police using commercial genealogical tools to access the DNA of even people who believed they opted out from the practice, how pledges of data privacy are routinely violated through known loopholes, the implications of making DNA available online, and the implications of Twitter's new identity verification system.International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst Ajamu Baraka discusses whether being blocked from the first GOP debate will affect former President Donald Trump's election chances at all, how Trump's many indictments affect those very chances both positively and negatively, the "dangerous" people making decisions about Trump's prosecutions and the inevitable political errors they commit, the role of non-Trump defendants and the likelihood of them flipping to further the prosecution of the former president, an underwhelming Hawaiian welcome for Biden after arriving two weeks after destructive Maui fires, the launch of the BRICS summit in South Africa, the role of the presidential candidacy of Cornel West and the Democrats effort to undermine democratic norms to cut out progressive challengers from other parties.Mohawk activist and educator, producer and radio host John Kane discusses the implications a fight over traffic ticket jurisdictions has for native sovereignty, how cities and tribes have actually been cooperating on this enforcement, US government structures can exploit native people under the operation of law, how wealthy individuals buying up land on Hawaii has complicated disaster response in Maui, and how native Hawaiians are finding it increasingly difficult to afford to live on their homelands.The Misfits also discuss the band Queen not actually becoming victims of cancel culture, and a depressing most searched term on Spotify among zoomers.

