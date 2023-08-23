https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/brics-nations-must-create-space-exploration-consortium---modi-1112814677.html
Indian PM, S. Africa President Hail BRICS Expansion and Space Projects, Slam Dollar Hegemony
Indian PM, S. Africa President Hail BRICS Expansion and Space Projects, Slam Dollar Hegemony
Leaders of BRICS nations delivered addressed to the audience of the 15th summit of organization that takes place in Johannesburg.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited the leaders of the BRICS countries to expand cooperation in the field of space by creating a consortium to explore it.
"In order to further expand our close cooperation, I would like to present to you several proposals, the first of which is cooperation in the field of outer space. We are already working on creating a constellation of satellites. We may consider establishing a full-fledged space exploration consortium as part of this weekend's work in areas such as space exploration and weather monitoring for the benefit of the whole world," Modi said at a plenary session at a BRICS summit in South Africa.
Narendra Modi on BRICS Expansion
India fully supports the idea of the BRICS expansion, Narendra Modi stressed.
"India fully supports the expansion of BRICS and we welcome the progress made in this direction," Modi said at a plenary session at a BRICS summit in South Africa.
Ramaphosa Slams Weaponization of Global Finance
The global financial system is being used as an instrument of geopolitical confrontation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
"We are concerned that global financial and payment systems are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical contestation. Global economic recovery relies on predictable global payment systems and the smooth operating of banking, supply chains, trade, tourism, as well as financial flows," Ramaphosa said at a plenary session at a BRICS summit in South Africa.