https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/brics-summit-kicks-off-with-de-dollarization-and-expansion-on-the-agenda-1112795470.html
BRICS Summit Kicks Off With De-Dollarization and Expansion on the Agenda
BRICS Summit Kicks Off With De-Dollarization and Expansion on the Agenda
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the start of the BRICS summit today in South Africa.
2023-08-23T04:28+0000
2023-08-23T04:28+0000
2023-08-23T11:19+0000
fault lines
radio
maui wildfires 2023
joe biden
donald trump
brics
south africa
georgia
johannesburg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112795146_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2958e17e9a50d996cae3eefa6016c170.png
BRICS Summit Kicks Off With De-Dollarization and Expansion on the Agenda
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the start of the BRICS summit today in South Africa.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong: Journalist and Political CommentatorSteve Gill: CEO of Gill MediaIn the second hour, Fault Lines' team discusses the long-awaited BRICS summit that kicked off in Johannesburg, South Africa, with several observer nations taking part in this meeting. To discuss this imperative conference, Fault Lines is joined by veteran journalist Elijah Magnier.In the second hour, the Fault Lines’ team discusses how the Donald Trump saga is intensifying, with reports that the former US President is surrendering himself to a Georgia court this Thursday. Journalist Angie Wong talks to Fault Lines about the Trump saga and the state of the Republican Party.In the third hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill about Biden's visit to Maui and the federal government's response to the wildfires as angry people welcome the presidential visit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
south africa
georgia
johannesburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112795146_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a7ab8c11a10c6dfff94383126de572e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, brics summit 2023, donald trump saga, biden's visit to maui
fault lines, brics summit 2023, donald trump saga, biden's visit to maui
BRICS Summit Kicks Off With De-Dollarization and Expansion on the Agenda
04:28 GMT 23.08.2023 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 23.08.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the start of the BRICS summit today in South Africa.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Commentator
Steve Gill: CEO of Gill Media
In the second hour, Fault Lines' team discusses the long-awaited BRICS summit that kicked off in Johannesburg, South Africa, with several observer nations taking part in this meeting. To discuss this imperative conference, Fault Lines is joined by veteran journalist Elijah Magnier.
In the second hour, the Fault Lines’ team discusses how the Donald Trump saga is intensifying, with reports that the former US President is surrendering himself to a Georgia court this Thursday. Journalist Angie Wong talks to Fault Lines about the Trump saga and the state of the Republican Party.
In the third hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill about Biden's visit to Maui and the federal government's response to the wildfires as angry people welcome the presidential visit.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM