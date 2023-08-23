https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/brics-summit-kicks-off-with-de-dollarization-and-expansion-on-the-agenda-1112795470.html

BRICS Summit Kicks Off With De-Dollarization and Expansion on the Agenda

BRICS Summit Kicks Off With De-Dollarization and Expansion on the Agenda

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the start of the BRICS summit today in South Africa.

BRICS Summit Kicks Off With De-Dollarization and Expansion on the Agenda On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the start of the BRICS summit today in South Africa.

Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong: Journalist and Political CommentatorSteve Gill: CEO of Gill MediaIn the second hour, Fault Lines' team discusses the long-awaited BRICS summit that kicked off in Johannesburg, South Africa, with several observer nations taking part in this meeting. To discuss this imperative conference, Fault Lines is joined by veteran journalist Elijah Magnier.In the second hour, the Fault Lines' team discusses how the Donald Trump saga is intensifying, with reports that the former US President is surrendering himself to a Georgia court this Thursday. Journalist Angie Wong talks to Fault Lines about the Trump saga and the state of the Republican Party.In the third hour, Fault Lines' team spoke to lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill about Biden's visit to Maui and the federal government's response to the wildfires as angry people welcome the presidential visit.

