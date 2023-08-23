https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/donetsk-mayor-says-city-center-under-massive-shelling-1112809041.html
Donetsk Mayor Says City Center Under Massive Shelling
The center of the Donetsk city is under massive shelling, with the border between Voroshylovskyi and Kievskyi districts is at risk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Donetsk was being under fire, adding that three shells hit near the downtown. "The center of Donetsk is under massive shelling. The border between Voroshylovskyi and Kievskyi districts is in the risk zone," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.The official added that Ukrainian militants use 155 mm shells dubbed "NATO caliber" for its popularity in this military alliance. Western countries supplied Kiev regime with M777 self-propelled howitzers that use that such shells, as well as Krab and CAESAR howitzers.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The center of the Donetsk city is under massive shelling, with the border between Voroshylovskyi and Kievskyi districts is at risk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Donetsk was being under fire, adding that three shells hit near the downtown.
"The center of Donetsk is under massive shelling. The border between Voroshylovskyi and Kievskyi districts is in the risk zone," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.
The official added that Ukrainian militants use 155 mm shells dubbed “NATO caliber” for its popularity in this military alliance. Western countries supplied Kiev regime with M777 self-propelled howitzers that use that such shells, as well as Krab and CAESAR howitzers.