How The US Crushes Anti-Imperialist Dissent

2023-08-23T05:34+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss the weaponization of the Foreign Agents Registration Act against activists and organizations in the US which oppose US foreign policy, how FARA is selectively enforced and not used against organizations which advocate for US allies, and why the US is interested in this selective enforcement and why only a movement can defend against red scare campaigns.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss the testimony of João Pedro Stedile before the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry investigating the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) in Brazil, why the Brazilian right-wing has launched this investigation into the MST, and why the commission has failed to substantiate many of the accusations that the Brazilian right-wing uses to attack the MST.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss X, the site formerly known as Twitter, testing a verification process that would require users to take a picture of a government ID and why many are pointing out the danger of identity theft in that process, a group of online advertisers using their data to push opposition to a bill in California which would require companies to delete all data on individuals upon request, and a vulnerability in some DNA testing databases that allows police to access genetic information of users without their consent.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the indictment of Donald Trump, Joe Biden reportedly comparing the Maui wildfires to a small kitchen fire in his Delaware home while speaking to victims of the wildfires, and a report on the number of casualties in the conflict in Ukraine and the US role in stoking the conflict further.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

