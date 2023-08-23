https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/lockheed-martin-wins-6068mln-f-35-contract-1112804982.html

Lockheed Martin Wins $606.8Mln F-35 Contract

The US military awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth more than $600 million for materials in support of maintaining on-time production of 173 F-35 jets, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $606,800,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) undefinitized modification... for long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts in support of maintaining on-time production and delivery of 173, Lot 19, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants," the release said Tuesday. The release said most of the work will be performed in Texas and California, in addition to other US locations, along with the UK and Italy. The work is expected to be completed in January 2028, the release added.

