International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/lockheed-martin-wins-6068mln-f-35-contract-1112804982.html
Lockheed Martin Wins $606.8Mln F-35 Contract
Lockheed Martin Wins $606.8Mln F-35 Contract
The US military awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth more than $600 million for materials in support of maintaining on-time production of 173 F-35 jets, the Defense Department said in a press release.
2023-08-23T04:31+0000
2023-08-23T04:31+0000
military
us
pentagon
lockheed martin
f-35
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee67de760b8ed53c7f97ce81523e10.jpg
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $606,800,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) undefinitized modification... for long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts in support of maintaining on-time production and delivery of 173, Lot 19, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants," the release said Tuesday. The release said most of the work will be performed in Texas and California, in addition to other US locations, along with the UK and Italy. The work is expected to be completed in January 2028, the release added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/who-are-natos-biggest-spenders-and-how-much-bang-do-they-get-for-their-bucks-1111627337.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092131270_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf6a676f4eac77b88cccd011b780833.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, us militarism, us defense spending, f-35, lockheed martin, f-35 lockheed martin
us, pentagon, us militarism, us defense spending, f-35, lockheed martin, f-35 lockheed martin

Lockheed Martin Wins $606.8Mln F-35 Contract

04:31 GMT 23.08.2023
© JOEL SAGETTwo US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021.
Two US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets fly over the beach of Houlgate, north-western France, on June 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
© JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth more than $600 million for materials in support of maintaining on-time production of 173 F-35 jets, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $606,800,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) undefinitized modification... for long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts in support of maintaining on-time production and delivery of 173, Lot 19, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants," the release said Tuesday.
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Military
Who Are NATO's Biggest Spenders and How Much Bang Do They Get for Their Buck?
2 July, 17:08 GMT
The release said most of the work will be performed in Texas and California, in addition to other US locations, along with the UK and Italy.
The work is expected to be completed in January 2028, the release added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала