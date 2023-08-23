https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/mccarthy-rips-impacts-of-bidenomics-on-us-parents-shopping-for-new-school-year-1112803033.html

McCarthy Rips Impacts of ‘Bidenomics’ on US Parents Shopping for New School Year

McCarthy Rips Impacts of ‘Bidenomics’ on US Parents Shopping for New School Year

US President Joe Biden’s economic policy is costing parents shopping for back-to-school supplies for their children in the United States, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

2023-08-23T00:19+0000

2023-08-23T00:19+0000

2023-08-23T00:18+0000

americas

us

kevin mccarthy

democrats

republicans

joe biden

school

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204395_0:129:2471:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_9507ded03cc027ff56cf897d5092da24.jpg

"The price of school supplies has risen by nearly 24% since President Biden took office. Packing your child’s backpack has never been more expensive," the statement said on Tuesday. "While Democrats refuse to address rising costs, Republicans will continue to fight to make education more affordable, attainable, and accessible." The US president's so-called 'Bidenomics' has resulted in parents spending an average of over $100 more per household on back-to-school supplies compared to 2020, the statement said, citing National Retail Federation estimates. In addition, gas prices are $1.46 higher than they were on Biden’s first day in office, making getting to school more expensive as well, the statement said. Earlier Monday, McCarthy issued a statement calling on the US Senate to pass the Parents Bill of Rights legislation, which the House of Representatives passed earlier this year. McCarthy said he plans to release a third statement ahead of the new school year on how "woke curriculums" are failing US students.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/biden-braggs--yells-at-ira-event-as-bidenomics-numbers-dont-add-up-1112662296.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, biden’s economic policy, back-to-school shopping, us house speaker kevin mccarthy, bidenomics