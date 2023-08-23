https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-intercepts-norwegian-aircraft-approaching-border-over-barents-sea-1112820505.html

Russia Intercepts Norwegian Aircraft Approaching Border Over Barents Sea

Russia Intercepts Norwegian Aircraft Approaching Border Over Barents Sea

A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft flying towards Russia's airspace over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-08-23T13:51+0000

2023-08-23T13:51+0000

2023-08-23T13:51+0000

military

russia

norway

mig-29

barents sea

p-8a poseidon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096083975_0:122:1600:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_8e9ec653aa7fa04fb4a6a84716ad3324.jpg

"The crew of the Russian [MiG-29] fighter identified the aerial target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force. When the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the Russian state border. There was no violation of the Russian state border," the ministry said. The flight of the MiG-29 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, the fighter did not cross air routes, did not make any dangerous approach with the foreign aircraft, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/what-is-the-fastest-fighter-jet-in-the-world-today-1112789685.html

russia

norway

barents sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian, russian defense ministry, russian air force, mig-29, mig fighter jet, poseidon aircraft, mig vs poseidon