Russia Intercepts Norwegian Aircraft Approaching Border Over Barents Sea
Russia Intercepts Norwegian Aircraft Approaching Border Over Barents Sea
A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft flying towards Russia's airspace over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The crew of the Russian [MiG-29] fighter identified the aerial target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force. When the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the Russian state border. There was no violation of the Russian state border," the ministry said. The flight of the MiG-29 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, the fighter did not cross air routes, did not make any dangerous approach with the foreign aircraft, the ministry added.
Russia Intercepts Norwegian Aircraft Approaching Border Over Barents Sea

13:51 GMT 23.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet intercepted a Norwegian P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft flying towards Russia's airspace over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The crew of the Russian [MiG-29] fighter identified the aerial target as a P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force. When the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the Russian state border. There was no violation of the Russian state border," the ministry said.
The flight of the MiG-29 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, the fighter did not cross air routes, did not make any dangerous approach with the foreign aircraft, the ministry added.
