https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-prevents-kievs-uav-terrorist-attack-attempt-on-belgorod-region-1112812107.html
Russia Prevents Kiev's UAV Terrorist Attack Attempt on Belgorod Region
Russia Prevents Kiev's UAV Terrorist Attack Attempt on Belgorod Region
The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, and there were no casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-08-23T09:37+0000
2023-08-23T09:37+0000
2023-08-23T09:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukraine
russian air defense forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_4:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1cad462ab3d90b6cfb91b7552c16b1.jpg
"Today, at about 11:30 Moscow time [08:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft-type was prevented. The UAV was detected and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by the air defense system. As a result of the prevented terrorist attack there are no casualties and destruction," the statement read.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107903/05/1079030551_642:0:2557:1436_1920x0_80_0_0_358cbd1e8999a7be082364423fa13eab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine drone attacks on russia
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine drone attacks on russia
Russia Prevents Kiev's UAV Terrorist Attack Attempt on Belgorod Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, and there were no casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Today, at about 11:30 Moscow time [08:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft-type was prevented. The UAV was detected and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by the air defense system. As a result of the prevented terrorist attack there are no casualties and destruction," the statement read.