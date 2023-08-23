International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Leaders Address Summit Audience
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Prevents Kiev's UAV Terrorist Attack Attempt on Belgorod Region
Russia Prevents Kiev's UAV Terrorist Attack Attempt on Belgorod Region
The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, and there were no casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Today, at about 11:30 Moscow time [08:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft-type was prevented. The UAV was detected and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by the air defense system. As a result of the prevented terrorist attack there are no casualties and destruction," the statement read.
Russia Prevents Kiev's UAV Terrorist Attack Attempt on Belgorod Region

09:37 GMT 23.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, and there were no casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Today, at about 11:30 Moscow time [08:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft-type was prevented. The UAV was detected and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by the air defense system. As a result of the prevented terrorist attack there are no casualties and destruction," the statement read.
