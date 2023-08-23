https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/russia-prevents-kievs-uav-terrorist-attack-attempt-on-belgorod-region-1112812107.html

Russia Prevents Kiev's UAV Terrorist Attack Attempt on Belgorod Region

The Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region, and there were no casualties or damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, at about 11:30 Moscow time [08:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft-type was prevented. The UAV was detected and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by the air defense system. As a result of the prevented terrorist attack there are no casualties and destruction," the statement read.

