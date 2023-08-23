https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/swiss-probe-firm-over-deal-to-sell-ukraine-bound-leopard-tanks-1112813604.html

Swiss Firm Faces Probe Over Failed Deal to Sell Ukraine-Bound Leopard Tanks

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis earlier pledged that his country would not supply weapons to Ukraine despite “persistent” pressure.

Switzerland’s Defense Ministry has asked external auditors to investigate the state-run arms maker Ruag AG’s botched attempt to sell 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Germany’s Rheinmetall AG defense contractor.Ruag planned to sell these non-operational tanks to Rheinmetall, which in turn looked to refurbish them in order to deliver the tanks to Ukraine, where Russia continues its special military operation. The Leopard 1s, which have been stored in Italy since 2016, belong to Ruag.This followed the company’s Chief Executive Officer Brigitte Beck stepping down earlier this month after insisting European countries should send Swiss-made arms to Ukraine.The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the strongest force in the country’s parliament, responded by saying that the country enjoys peace and stability only through neutrality, and that the doctrine is non-negotiable.The developments were preceded by Swiss President Ignazio Cassis telling Sputnik that Switzerland will not supply weapons to Ukraine, nor will his country participate in any other way directly or indirectly in armed conflicts.The US and its NATO allies have boosted their weapon supplies to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries from third countries to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces.

