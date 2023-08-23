International
Two Tankers Collide in Suez Canal
The BW Lesmes tanker carrying liquefied natural gas has collided with the Burri oil products tanker in the Suez Canal, the Marine Traffic tracking service said on Tuesday, citing an eye-witness.
"MarineTraffic has received eye-witness report from the #SuezCanal that 2 tankers have collided. The reported incident involves the Burri, a Cayman island tanker, and the BW Lesmes, a Singapore flagged LNG tanker," the service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The tracking service has also posted a video showing towing operations monitoring data, which revealed that Burri has already been towed away from BW Lesmes after the collision. As of 5:43 Moscow time (02:43 GMT), the vessels were located next to each other in the southern part of the Suez Canal.
03:02 GMT 23.08.2023
An army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015.
An army zodiac secures the entrance of a new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, Aug. 6, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BW Lesmes tanker carrying liquefied natural gas has collided with the Burri oil products tanker in the Suez Canal, the Marine Traffic tracking service said on Tuesday, citing an eye-witness.
"MarineTraffic has received eye-witness report from the #SuezCanal that 2 tankers have collided. The reported incident involves the Burri, a Cayman island tanker, and the BW Lesmes, a Singapore flagged LNG tanker," the service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The tracking service has also posted a video showing towing operations monitoring data, which revealed that Burri has already been towed away from BW Lesmes after the collision.
As of 5:43 Moscow time (02:43 GMT), the vessels were located next to each other in the southern part of the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal, which sees some 12% of the world's trade pass through the waterway, previously made headlines in 2021 after a six-day fiasco saw a massive container transport run aground. As for collisions, the traffic mishap occurs often largely due to the structure's narrowness.

