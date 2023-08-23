https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/two-tankers-collide-in-suez-canal-1112804292.html
Two Tankers Collide in Suez Canal
Two Tankers Collide in Suez Canal
The BW Lesmes tanker carrying liquefied natural gas has collided with the Burri oil products tanker in the Suez Canal, the Marine Traffic tracking service said on Tuesday, citing an eye-witness.
2023-08-23T03:02+0000
2023-08-23T03:02+0000
2023-08-23T03:01+0000
world
egypt
suez canal
tankers
liquefied natural gas (lng)
ship collision
collision
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338261_1:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c574bb276ef10c87720eaf909988871.jpg
"MarineTraffic has received eye-witness report from the #SuezCanal that 2 tankers have collided. The reported incident involves the Burri, a Cayman island tanker, and the BW Lesmes, a Singapore flagged LNG tanker," the service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The tracking service has also posted a video showing towing operations monitoring data, which revealed that Burri has already been towed away from BW Lesmes after the collision. As of 5:43 Moscow time (02:43 GMT), the vessels were located next to each other in the southern part of the Suez Canal.
egypt
suez canal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338261_456:0:3187:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e66a1b97137a310841223eacd89de87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
suez canal, bw lesmes tanker, liquefied natural gas, collision at suez canal, marine tracking
suez canal, bw lesmes tanker, liquefied natural gas, collision at suez canal, marine tracking
Two Tankers Collide in Suez Canal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BW Lesmes tanker carrying liquefied natural gas has collided with the Burri oil products tanker in the Suez Canal, the Marine Traffic tracking service said on Tuesday, citing an eye-witness.
"MarineTraffic has received eye-witness report from the #SuezCanal that 2 tankers have collided. The reported incident involves the Burri, a Cayman island tanker, and the BW Lesmes, a Singapore flagged LNG tanker," the service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The tracking service has also posted a video showing towing operations monitoring data, which revealed that Burri has already been towed away from BW Lesmes after the collision.
As of 5:43 Moscow time (02:43 GMT), the vessels were located next to each other in the southern part of the Suez Canal.
The Suez Canal, which sees some 12% of the world's trade pass through the waterway, previously made headlines in 2021 after a six-day fiasco saw a massive container transport run aground. As for collisions, the traffic mishap occurs often largely due to the structure's narrowness.