15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. Final Day
15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. Final Day
Sputnik is live as the President of the Republic of South Africa and Chair of BRICS, Cyril Ramaphosa announces the outcomes of the XV BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his support for expanding BRICS during his speech on the second day of the historic summit.President Vladimir Putin said that Russia, which will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS next year, will host the bloc's next summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024. Putin noted that the association of five nations, "has established itself as a respected entity on the international stage and has consistently strengthened its position in international affairs."
15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. Final Day
The Johannesburg-hosted BRICS summit is running from August 22 to 24, with the leaders of China, India, Brazil and South Africa in attendance. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the event via videoconference.
Sputnik comes to you live as South African President and BRICS Chair, Cyril Ramaphosa, announces the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce the names of countries that will be invited to join the BRICS group of nations as full members after BRICS leaders conclude their discussions on the issue.
Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his support for expanding BRICS
during his speech on the second day of the historic summit.
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia, which will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS next year, will host the bloc's next summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024. Putin noted that the association of five nations, "has established itself as a respected entity on the international stage and has consistently strengthened its position in international affairs."
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!