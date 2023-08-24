https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/15th-brics-summit-in-south-africa-final-day-1112839599.html

Sputnik is live as the President of the Republic of South Africa and Chair of BRICS, Cyril Ramaphosa announces the outcomes of the XV BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Sputnik comes to you live as South African President and BRICS Chair, Cyril Ramaphosa, announces the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his support for expanding BRICS during his speech on the second day of the historic summit.President Vladimir Putin said that Russia, which will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS next year, will host the bloc's next summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024. Putin noted that the association of five nations, "has established itself as a respected entity on the international stage and has consistently strengthened its position in international affairs."Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

