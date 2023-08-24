https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/adding-sparkle-to-rye-russian-mineral-water-crispbreads-whet-appetites-at-foreign-exhibits-1112822548.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Expert Commission of the Russian Export Center has selected products from two companies to be promoted in permanently operating exhibitions and tasting pavilions belonging to the overseas agricultural sector, the Russian Export Center (part of the VEB.RF Group) reported.
The meeting of the Expert Commission was held on August 23.
"The commission weighed a total of three applications from two companies: in Shanghai (China), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Dubai (UAE). Mineral water and crispbreads from Russian producers will now be presented in the pavilions of these countries," the statement said.
"The International Pavilions are an excellent platform for agricultural producers who want to test out demand in new markets, make new contacts and boost their visibility among foreign consumers. Products in the showrooms are displayed throughout the year, making the pavilions a consistent promotional channel whose effectiveness is enhanced by the promotional activities of our partners," said Alexei Solodov, REC Vice President.
You can find out the details and apply to participate in the promotional program through agricultural showrooms abroad on the REC website
