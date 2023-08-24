https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/adding-sparkle-to-rye-russian-mineral-water-crispbreads-whet-appetites-at-foreign-exhibits-1112822548.html

Adding Sparkle to Rye: Russian Mineral Water, Crispbreads Whet Appetites at Foreign Exhibits

Adding Sparkle to Rye: Russian Mineral Water, Crispbreads Whet Appetites at Foreign Exhibits

The Expert Commission of the Russian Export Center has selected the products of two companies for promotion in permanently operating demonstration and tasting pavilions of the agricultural sector abroad, the Russian Export Center (part of the VEB.RF Group) reported.

2023-08-24T04:40+0000

2023-08-24T04:40+0000

2023-08-24T04:40+0000

economy

russia

china

saudi arabia

uae

shanghai

riyadh

dubai

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f64a6b09241b89d490f8e577d51029.jpg

The meeting of the Expert Commission was held on August 23."The International Pavilions are an excellent platform for agricultural producers who want to test out demand in new markets, make new contacts and boost their visibility among foreign consumers. Products in the showrooms are displayed throughout the year, making the pavilions a consistent promotional channel whose effectiveness is enhanced by the promotional activities of our partners," said Alexei Solodov, REC Vice President.You can find out the details and apply to participate in the promotional program through agricultural showrooms abroad on the REC website.

russia

china

saudi arabia

uae

shanghai

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian mineral water and crispbreads, tasting pavilions, russian export center