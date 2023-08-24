International
Adding Sparkle to Rye: Russian Mineral Water, Crispbreads Whet Appetites at Foreign Exhibits
Adding Sparkle to Rye: Russian Mineral Water, Crispbreads Whet Appetites at Foreign Exhibits
The Expert Commission of the Russian Export Center has selected the products of two companies for promotion in permanently operating demonstration and tasting pavilions of the agricultural sector abroad, the Russian Export Center (part of the VEB.RF Group) reported.
The meeting of the Expert Commission was held on August 23."The International Pavilions are an excellent platform for agricultural producers who want to test out demand in new markets, make new contacts and boost their visibility among foreign consumers. Products in the showrooms are displayed throughout the year, making the pavilions a consistent promotional channel whose effectiveness is enhanced by the promotional activities of our partners," said Alexei Solodov, REC Vice President.You can find out the details and apply to participate in the promotional program through agricultural showrooms abroad on the REC website.
04:40 GMT 24.08.2023
