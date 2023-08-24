Antonov Says Important to Preserve WWII Heroes' Memory, Nip in Bud Nazism Glorification
03:49 GMT 24.08.2023 (Updated: 03:50 GMT 24.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Maks Alpert / Go to the mediabankAlexei Yeremenko - jun. political officer of 220th regiment, 18th army, calling his soldiers to join the attack at the village of Khorosheye near Lugansk. Yeremenko died in that very battle, but became an iconic symbol, with this picture turning into one of the most notable WWII photos.
© Sputnik / Maks Alpert/
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday that it is vital to preserve Second World War heroes' memory and cut off any possible falsification of historical facts and Nazism glorification.
“Our sacred duty is to preserve the Great Patriotic War heroes' memory, to pass on to the next generations the truth about those years' events and about the price that our ancestors had to pay to win the deadly battle with the 'Nazi machine'. To nip in the bud the exclusion and falsification of historical facts, as well as any manifestations of neo-Nazism,” Antonov said at a movie screening event to honor the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk victory.
The screening of “Liberation. Fiery Arc” directed by Y. Ozerov was attended by friends from the diplomatic missions of the CIS countries, compatriots, Russian journalists and representatives of directorates in Bretton Woods institutions.
The guests of the event were also treated to exhibitions dedicated to the Battle of Kursk and the combat brotherhood of the peoples of the Soviet Union. Those present could enjoy songs of the war years.
In his welcoming speech, Antonov stressed that the defeat of the Nazis in the battle destroyed their plans to seize the strategic initiative and go on the offensive, turned the tide of World War II, and ensured the advantage of the Soviet Army, bringing the victory closer.
He said that during these days, Russians recall with deep respect and gratitude the friendship and brotherhood of the peoples of the USSR, who withstood the most severe trials that the war against the Nazi invaders brought with it.
“The feeling of comradeship, a united family helped the Motherland to withstand and defeat the 'brown plague' [Nazism]. It is gratifying that even now we are continuing to develop allied fraternal relations within the CIS nations in a constructive manner, building Eurasian economic integration on the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] platform, including during the Russian chairmanship of the association this year," Antonov said.
In early November 1941, Kursk was seized by the Germans as part of Operation Barbarossa, aimed at the quick defeat of the Soviet Union — which proved unsuccessful after the Battle for Moscow a month later.
The crushing defeat in the Battle for Stalingrad in 1942-1943 resulted in the collapse of the Wehrmacht's southern flank, forcing them into a massive retreat. On February 8, 1943, Kursk was liberated by the Red Army and found itself in the heart of a huge salient, not far from the frontline stabilized by the Wehrmacht that managed to stop its retreat.
Adolf Hitler wanted to destroy the Soviet troops on the Kursk Salient in the last serious attempt to change the course of the war. He also believed that the entire world would be shocked by the fall of Kursk, challenged only by commander Heinz Guderian, who told him that nobody outside Russia knows where Kursk is and that it would be under Germany's control.
The German offensive on Kursk (Operation Citadel) began on July 5, 1943, and collapsed within eleven days, after which the Soviet army launched its counteroffensive, marking the full defeat of the Germans in the battle.