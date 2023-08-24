https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/astronomers-spot-young-star-emitting-gamma-rays-giving-clues-to-early-solar-systems-1112834738.html

Astronomers Spot Young Star Emitting Gamma-Rays, Giving Clues to Early Solar Systems

Astronomers Spot Young Star Emitting Gamma-Rays, Giving Clues to Early Solar Systems

Scientists have found the first observable evidence of a young star emitting gamma radiation, solving their mysterious origin and providing clues to our solar system's formation.

2023-08-24T03:30+0000

2023-08-24T03:30+0000

2023-08-24T03:29+0000

beyond politics

argentina

spain

royal astronomical society

earth

science & tech

fermi gamma-ray space telescope

solar system

gamma ray

gamma-ray burst

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112834507_0:0:1451:816_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7d5b97d63451cba7cd13eb3c6ea5ff.png

Scientists from Argentina and Spain have found observable evidence of a young star emitting gamma radiation for the very first time.The astronomers used the Fermi satellite telescope, which sees the universe in gamma-rays and observed a T. Tauri star emitting blasts of gamma radiation, which they note is the “most energetic region of the electromagnetic spectrum.” T. Tauri stars are still in the process of being formed, and have a relatively low mass and disk of gas and dust orbiting around them, which can act as a birthing ground for planets. The celestial beings are also extremely volatile.The Fermi satellite telescope used in the study has been continuously searching space since it launched in 2008. However, around 30% of the gamma-rays detected by the telescope have not been attributed to a source yet, including the rays now attributed to the young star observed in the study.The team noted three unidentified gamma sources that were observed in a region of space called NGC 2071, where at least 58 T. Tauri stars have been discovered. The study claims that no other sources of gamma radiation are thought to be in the area.The study authors say one possible explanation is that gamma-rays are produced sporadically when T. Tauri stars create “megaflares.”Similar to our sun’s solar flares but exponentially larger and more powerful, they are formed when magnetic energy gets stored in the star’s atmosphere and then released in a powerful blast of electromagnetic energy.The authors hypothesize it may also explain the origin of other previously unknown gamma-ray sources, as well as provide clues into the early formation of solar systems.The study was published on Wednesday in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

argentina

spain

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

t tauri stars, gamma radiation, early solar system, how were planets formed