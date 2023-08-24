https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/black-august-from-both-sides-of-the-wall-1112846933.html

Black August From Both Sides of the Wall

Black August From Both Sides of the Wall

Atlanta Officials Try To Stop Cop City Referendum, GOP Hosts Presidential Primary Debate, Japan To Release Nuclear Wastewater Into The Ocean

2023-08-24T04:05+0000

2023-08-24T04:05+0000

2023-08-24T14:21+0000

by any means necessary

radio

black august

donald trump

joe biden

atlanta

fukushima

gop

republican party

cop city

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112855751_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d371a0b2690f070399093c610fea6eef.png

Black August From Both Sides of the Wall Atlanta Officials Try To Stop Cop City Referendum, GOP Hosts Presidential Primary Debate, Japan To Release Nuclear Wastewater Into The Ocean

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Keyanna Jones, organizer with Community Movement Builders to discuss the ongoing struggle by organizers against the building of Cop City in Atlanta to put the public funding for the project up to a vote, how Atlanta officials are employing a tactic often associated with voter suppression to attempt to invalidate the referendum and how activists are fighting back against those tactics, and how the movement against Cop City has relied on the power of community organizing after being ignored by politicians.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and author Dan Lazare to discuss the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate and what effect it could have on the race, why the debate is likely to be all about Trump despite his decision to skip the debate as candidates attempt to out-Trump him, how divisions within the Republican Party over the January 6th assault on the Capitol could present a challenge to the fundamental aspects of democracy, and why the Democrats running Joe Biden represents a failure to challenge that idea and to present a platform that could win an election.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the planned release of radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear site which could begin as soon as this week, how this is likely to increase the presence of radioactive materials in the ocean in the region and all across the Pacific Ocean, how the Japanese government could have avoided releasing this wastewater and why it is not, and how other instances of nuclear waste contaminating the environments have often gone unpunished.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jalil Muntaqim, an activist, former political prisoner and Black Panther and author of ‘We Are Our Own Liberators’ to discuss the roots of Black August and the anniversary of the death of George Jackson, how Black August represents resistance to the reality of mass incarceration and structural racism which continue to affect the lives of Black Americans today, and why activists continue to struggle for the release of political prisoners.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

atlanta

fukushima

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, cop city in atlanta, republican presidential primary debate, release of radioactive wastewater from the fukushima daiichi nuclear site, the roots of black august, the anniversary of the death of george jackson