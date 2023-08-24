https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-summit-presses-forward-with-de-dollarization-1112844849.html

BRICS Summit Presses Forward With De-Dollarization

BRICS Summit Presses Forward With De-Dollarization

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jammarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a preview of the first GOP debate with candidates running for the 2024 presidential elections.

2023-08-24T05:03+0000

2023-08-24T05:03+0000

2023-08-24T14:48+0000

fault lines

radio

brics

brics summit 2023

mask mandate

ukraine

gop debate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112858059_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb169bf3a4259ab117a91b44f123359.png

BRICS Summit Presses Forward With De-Dollarization On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including a preview of the first GOP debate with candidates running for the 2024 presidential elections.

Robert Patillo: Political Commentator and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystDavid Tawil: Co-founder of ProChain CapitalDr. John Dombrowski: CEO of the Washington Pain Center and Practicing PhysicianIn the first hour, Fault Lines’ team discusses the long-awaited GOP debate taking place tonight without the main contender, former President Donald J. Trump. Political commentator Robert Patillo joined the conversation to talk about each candidate including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Governor of NJ Chris Christie.In the second hour, Fault Lines' team discusses the Ukraine “counter-offensive” ahead of Ukranian independence day and reviews the second day of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, with the de-dollarization topic taking the center stage. To discuss this imperative conference, Fault Lines is joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team discusses how banks have the power to remove people and businesses from banking services. Finance expert David Tawil talks to Fault Lines about the debanking issue and how it should be illegal as bankers do have the right to discriminate based on case by case scenario.Later in the last hour, Fault Lines’ team spoke to Dr. John Dombrowski about the mask mandate's return in certain cities as we approach the colder months. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, de-dollarization, brics summit in johannesburg, gop debate