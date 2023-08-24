https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/dozens-gather-outside-georgias-fulton-county-jail-ahead-of-trumps-looming-surrender-1112869831.html

Dozens Gather Outside Georgia's Fulton County Jail Ahead of Trump’s Looming Surrender

Dozens of people are waiting for former US President Donald Trump to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail on charges of interfering in Georgia's 2020 election results, a Sputnik correspondent reports from Atlanta.

Many of those standing in front of the jail are supporters of the former president, holding banners and flags in his support, and wearing clothes and hats with the name of the former head of state. In addition to supporters, there are also a few opponents of Trump on the ground, who periodically engage in verbal skirmishes with their opponents. One of the opponents said she was present at Trump’s indictment in New York and is now in Georgia to promote her stance against the former president. The atmosphere appears quiet and organized as individuals present at the scene express hope that violence can be avoided. The prison area has been surrounded by local police and also by security guards from the jail itself. Many streets leading to the jail are closed off, making it impossible to get in front of the prison on a vehicle. Helicopters periodically circle in the airspace above the prison. Moreover, the internet connection is non-existent or of very poor quality in the area surrounding the jail. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s downtown area is quiet, with one police car standing in the center’s main park. Local residents told Sputnik’s correspondent that they are aware of Trump’s visit but do not express any strong emotions about the event. The authorities allowed people who came, including the numerous media representatives present, to stay in allocated areas of the territory near the prison parking lot. At the same time, with the exception of numerous law enforcement officers, no inspection activities were organized on the spot to check people for possible firearms or other dangerous items. Former US President Donald Trump will report to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday to surrender to authorities and be arrested on charges of interfering in elections in the US state of Georgia. Trump is expected to leave the grounds shortly after booking as it was previously agreed he would be released on a $200,000 bail. He's release also restricts him from speaking with any co-defendants and witnesses about the case.Unlike the previous three cases, on the day of the "surrender" to the authorities, Trump will not appear in court. The first hearing in this case is scheduled for the week of September 5, and the arrest itself takes place in a prison, not in the courthouse. Trump is expected to undergo a formal arrest procedure that includes a search, mugshot, and fingerprinting. After being released on bail, Trump is expected to leave Atlanta until at least the first court hearing in September.

