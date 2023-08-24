https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/gop-presidential-debate-putin-speaks-to-brics-japan-to-release-nuclear-contaminated-water-1112847215.html

Japan faces furious pushback as the government prepares to release nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean.

Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and Polemicist.com, joins us to discuss the GOP presidential debate, the wildfires in Hawaii, and domestic politics. The GOP is debating tonight without the frontrunner. Also, Joe Biden is still getting heat for his stumbles and gaffes in Hawaii, and impeachment proceedings may start against President Biden soon.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the BRICS summit. President Putin has praised several nations for defending the interests of the World's majority. Dan Kovalik says that BRICS represents a new pole in the world that other nations can turn to avoid US hegemony. He also argues that the US using its economic power to impose its will on the world has forced countries to create an alternative.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia's goal is to end the war that the West has unleashed on Ukraine. Regis argues that when the war ends, there will be people who will be brought to justice for the war crimes committed against Russian ethnic citizens. He says that civilians are being shelled by Ukrainian troops and terrorized daily. Also, Regis says that the truth about the massacre that has killed an estimated 45,000 Ukrainians since the start of the misnamed counter-offensive is starting to come out.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. Some US states are moving to ban Chinese land ownership. Also, ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a new trove of charges. Dr. Ken Hammond says these bills are a classic example of shameful racist mass hysteria. Politicians and the media have been working to whip up hatred towards people of Asian appearance. He argues that the laws are blatantly unconstitutional. He reminds us that the Japanese internments during WW2 included American citizens and Germans were portrayed as inhuman during World War 1. He also says that Japanese fishermen are mainly concerned with how it will affect their business.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the media. Patrick Lawrence has written an article saying that the press is merely an appendage of the ruling political party. Jon Jeter argues that we are in a bad place, and the media is derelict in its duty. They consider themselves part of an alliance with the Democratic party and big business. He says that we are in a place where reporters only talk to themselves or their peers from elitist universities.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Africa. Algeria has refused a French request to use their airspace to attack Niger, and the US State Department has released a statement on the elections in Zimbabwe. Obi Egbuna says that Algeria defeated France and will not allow imperial policing. He says that the legacy of Thomas Sankara is moving throughout the region, and this is the second wave of the pioneers of the revolution. He also says that colonialism represents a one-sided love affair.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine, independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. President Putin has spoken to the BRICS summit about the Ukraine conflict. Also, Japan intends to release nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific. Brian argues that any European security structure must include Russian interests. Also, there are protests in various Asian nations, but the Japanese and their supporters are trying to hide it.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss BRICS and the world economy. Trade within BRICS has topped 762 billion dollars in 2022. Dr. Tauheed says that the President of South Africa, representing the BRICS, says that mutual development is the point of trade. He argues that the relationship between The World Bank and developing nations needs more transparency. Additionally, US-run institutions are not even beneficial to the working class in the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

