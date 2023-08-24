Iran Showcases Latest Achievements at Defense Industry Exhibition

On Wednesday, military attachés from 37 countries around the world visited Iran's Defense Industries Exhibition, organized to mark Iranian Defense Industry Day.The nation's media reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the transfer of Khorramshahr and Hajj Qasem strategic missiles to the country's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). In addition, Raisi unveiled the latest Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicle while touring the exhibition of the sector's latest achievements on Defense Industry Day.Take a look at Iran's defense industry achievements on display in Sputnik's gallery.
Iran Defense Industry Day celebrates Tehran's achievements in military technology and innovation. Iran has invested heavily in its domestic defense industry, developing a range of weapons systems, including ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval vessels.
Take a look at Iran's defense industry achievements on display in Sputnik's gallery.
Pictured here is an exhibition of Iran's defense industry achievements, on August 23, 2023, in Tehran. Iran unveiled its latest domestically built drone, on August 22, that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, state media reported.
