Iran Showcases Latest Achievements at Defense Industry Exhibition
Iran Showcases Latest Achievements at Defense Industry Exhibition
On Wednesday, military attachés from 37 countries around the world visited Iran's Defense Industries Exhibition organized on the occasion of the country's Defense Industries Day.
On Wednesday, military attachés from 37 countries around the world visited Iran's Defense Industries Exhibition, organized to mark Iranian Defense Industry Day.The nation's media reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the transfer of Khorramshahr and Hajj Qasem strategic missiles to the country's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). In addition, Raisi unveiled the latest Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicle while touring the exhibition of the sector's latest achievements on Defense Industry Day.Take a look at Iran's defense industry achievements on display in Sputnik's gallery.
Iran Showcases Latest Achievements at Defense Industry Exhibition

09:40 GMT 24.08.2023
Iran Defense Industry Day celebrates Tehran's achievements in military technology and innovation. Iran has invested heavily in its domestic defense industry, developing a range of weapons systems, including ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval vessels.
On Wednesday, military attachés from 37 countries around the world visited Iran's Defense Industries Exhibition, organized to mark Iranian Defense Industry Day.
The nation's media reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the transfer of Khorramshahr and Hajj Qasem strategic missiles to the country's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). In addition, Raisi unveiled the latest Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicle while touring the exhibition of the sector's latest achievements on Defense Industry Day.
Take a look at Iran's defense industry achievements on display in Sputnik's gallery.
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Pictured here is an exhibition of Iran's defense industry achievements, on August 23, 2023, in Tehran. Iran unveiled its latest domestically built drone, on August 22, that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, state media reported.

Pictured here is an exhibition of Iran&#x27;s defense industry achievements, on August 23, 2023, in Tehran. Iran unveiled its latest domestically built drone, on August 22, that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, state media reported. - Sputnik International
1/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Pictured here is an exhibition of Iran's defense industry achievements, on August 23, 2023, in Tehran. Iran unveiled its latest domestically built drone, on August 22, that can fly at a higher altitude and for a longer duration with enhanced weapons capabilities, state media reported.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Pictured here is Iran's Fateh missile during the country's exhibition of its defense industry achievements.

Pictured here is Iran&#x27;s Fateh missile during the country&#x27;s exhibition of its defense industry achievements. - Sputnik International
2/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Pictured here is Iran's Fateh missile during the country's exhibition of its defense industry achievements.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Missiles on display during the exhibition.

Missiles on display during the exhibition. - Sputnik International
3/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Missiles on display during the exhibition.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Foreign military advisors visit Iran's defense exhibition.

Foreign military advisors visit Iran&#x27;s defense exhibition. - Sputnik International
4/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Foreign military advisors visit Iran's defense exhibition.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A foreign military advisor looks through a military telescope.

A foreign military advisor looks through a military telescope. - Sputnik International
5/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A foreign military advisor looks through a military telescope.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A member of the Iranian army demonstrates a weapon to foreign military advisors.

A member of the Iranian army demonstrates a weapon to foreign military advisors. - Sputnik International
6/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A member of the Iranian army demonstrates a weapon to foreign military advisors.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's Mohajer 10 drone

Iran&#x27;s Mohajer 10 drone - Sputnik International
7/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's Mohajer 10 drone

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A general view of Iran's exhibition of its defense industry achievements.

A general view of Iran&#x27;s exhibition of its defense industry achievements. - Sputnik International
8/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A general view of Iran's exhibition of its defense industry achievements.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Foreign military advisors visit the exhibition of achievements.

Foreign military advisors visit the exhibition of achievements. - Sputnik International
9/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Foreign military advisors visit the exhibition of achievements.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's Mohajer 6 drone.

Iran&#x27;s Mohajer 6 drone. - Sputnik International
10/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's Mohajer 6 drone.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Foreign military advisors visit Iran's exhibition of defense industry achievements.

Foreign military advisors visit Iran&#x27;s exhibition of defense industry achievements. - Sputnik International
11/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Foreign military advisors visit Iran's exhibition of defense industry achievements.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's Arash drone on display during the exhibition.

Iran&#x27;s Arash drone on display during the exhibition. - Sputnik International
12/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Iran's Arash drone on display during the exhibition.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A foreign military advisor visits the exhibition.

A foreign military advisor visits the exhibition. - Sputnik International
13/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

A foreign military advisor visits the exhibition.

© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Pictured here is Iran's new Mohajer 10 drone during the nation's exhibition of defense industry achievements.

Pictured here is Iran&#x27;s new Mohajer 10 drone during the nation&#x27;s exhibition of defense industry achievements. - Sputnik International
14/14
© AFP 2023 / Atta Kenare

Pictured here is Iran's new Mohajer 10 drone during the nation's exhibition of defense industry achievements.

