Iran Showcases Latest Achievements at Defense Industry Exhibition

On Wednesday, military attachés from 37 countries around the world visited Iran's Defense Industries Exhibition organized on the occasion of the country's Defense Industries Day.

On Wednesday, military attachés from 37 countries around the world visited Iran's Defense Industries Exhibition, organized to mark Iranian Defense Industry Day.The nation's media reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the transfer of Khorramshahr and Hajj Qasem strategic missiles to the country's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). In addition, Raisi unveiled the latest Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicle while touring the exhibition of the sector's latest achievements on Defense Industry Day.Take a look at Iran's defense industry achievements on display in Sputnik's gallery.

