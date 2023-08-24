International
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit
Joining BRICS Will Allow Ethiopia to Intensify Trade Cooperation – Ambassador in Moscow
Joining BRICS Will Allow Ethiopia to Intensify Trade Cooperation – Ambassador in Moscow

11:01 GMT 24.08.2023
The participation in BRICS will allow Ethiopia to intensify cooperation in such fields as trade, tourism and technology transfer, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Russia Cham Ugala Uriat told Sputnik on Thursday.
The participation in BRICS will allow Ethiopia to intensify cooperation in such fields as trade, tourism and technology transfer, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Russia Cham Ugala Uriat told Sputnik on Thursday."The economies of all member countries are growing at a very fast pace, so BRICS membership gives us the opportunity to work together with these countries in trade, tourism, technology transfer and many other aspects. We may be able to work with them and benefit from it," Uriat said. Ethiopia looks forward to working with new markets within BRICS, thw ambassador said, adding that the economies of participating countries surpass the of the G7 countries.
participation in brics, ambassador of ethiopia to russia, tourism and technology
participation in brics, ambassador of ethiopia to russia, tourism and technology

Joining BRICS Will Allow Ethiopia to Intensify Trade Cooperation – Ambassador in Moscow

11:01 GMT 24.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, Ethiopia, along with Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, was invited to join BRICS.
The participation in BRICS will allow Ethiopia to intensify cooperation in such fields as trade, tourism and technology transfer, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Russia Cham Ugala Uriat told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The economies of all member countries are growing at a very fast pace, so BRICS membership gives us the opportunity to work together with these countries in trade, tourism, technology transfer and many other aspects. We may be able to work with them and benefit from it," Uriat said.
Ethiopia looks forward to working with new markets within BRICS, thw ambassador said, adding that the economies of participating countries surpass the of the G7 countries.
