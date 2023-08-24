Not Just a 'Biden-ism?' Wis. Dem Party Chair Gaffes, Calls VP Harris 'President'
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler appeared to dip into President Joe Biden’s toolbox of gaffes as he slammed Republican policies before eight GOP hopefuls took the stage for the first primary debate of the 2024 US presidential election.
The chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin had the internet reeling after he mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" on Wednesday.
Ben Wikler was speaking at a press conference and savaging the policy agenda espoused by GOP contenders for the 2024 presidential elections.
“The issues that propelled these elections are on the table again in 2024 and every one of the Republicans running for president at this moment is wrong on these issues," said Wikler ahead of the first primary debate that featured eight candidates: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former US Vice President Mike Pence, US Senator Tim Scott, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, with frontrunner Donald Trump absent from the debate stage.
Ben Wikler then quipped:
"… And now, because of Governor Evers, Senator Baldwin, because of President Harris and Vice... President Biden and Vice President Harris because of Attorney General Kaul, Wisconsin has been and continues to be on the right track."
Footage of the blunder swiftly made it to social media, posted on the account belonging to the Republican National Committee (RNC). In the comments, users were quick to point out that that they previously thought such clangers were reserved exclusively for Joe Biden. Others pointed out sarcastically that "everyone already knows that Biden isn't running the show."
What makes this blooper amusing is that the 80-year-old US President - known for being gaffe-prone - has made this mistake multiple times during public addresses, opening himself up to trolling online.
"President Harris led this effort, led this effort to make this better in the countries from which they are leaving… Thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala," Biden let slip in Texas earlier in the year.
Biden also had kudos for "great president” Harris last year, as he applauded his veep on her birthday. Even the First Lady appeared to have picked up the trend of referring to VP Harris as the head of state. Jill Biden mistakenly introduced her with the title during a Black History Month celebration at the White House last March. However, the spouse of POTUS then walked back that error, claiming she called Kamala Harris “President” just trying to make the attendees laugh.
