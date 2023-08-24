https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/republican-debate-preview-who-has-the-most-to-gain-and-lose-1112845506.html

Republican Debate Preview: Who has the Most to Gain and Lose?

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the Republican National debate.

Melik Abdul: Co-host of Fault LinesMark Frost: EconomistKoffi Kouakou: Africa AnalystNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalistThe show kicks off with Fault Lines co-host Melik Abdul sitting down with Manila and Ted to discuss the long-awaited GOP debates.The second half of the first hour begins with Economist Mark Frost sharing his perspective on this controversial issue of de-banking and how banks remove clients from their services.The second show begins with Africa Analyst Koffi Kouakou sharing his insights on the second day of BRICS and what this means for the global, political, landscape.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic giving insight into this long-standing accusation of Hunter Biden and his father's role in the Burisma dealings.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

