Russia has successfully repelled six attacks and Ukraine lost 125 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In the Donetsk direction... [Russia] successfully repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sieverne, Berestove and Nevelske of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the past day, up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four cars, as well as an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said. Russian armed forces continued to successfully advance and repelled five enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 230 military in South Donetsk direction over past day. In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled five attacks and Ukraine lost over 110 military, and in the Krasnyi Lyman direction the Russian military repelled three attacks and Kiev lost 80 soldiers, the ministry concluded.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has successfully repelled six attacks and Ukraine lost 125 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In the Donetsk direction... [Russia] successfully repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sieverne, Berestove and Nevelske of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the past day, up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four cars, as well as an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said.
Russian armed forces continued to successfully advance and repelled five enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.
Ukraine lost up to 230 military in South Donetsk direction over past day. In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled five attacks and Ukraine
lost over 110 military, and in the Krasnyi Lyman direction the Russian military repelled three attacks and Kiev lost 80 soldiers, the ministry concluded.