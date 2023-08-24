International
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-successfully-repels-6-kievs-attacks-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1112847838.html
Russia Successfully Repels 6 Kiev's Attacks in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Russia Successfully Repels 6 Kiev's Attacks in Donetsk Direction - MoD
Russia has successfully repelled six attacks and Ukraine lost 125 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-08-24T10:55+0000
2023-08-24T10:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112420446_0:0:2762:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e938862a395c9f679aa39c106bede2.jpg
"In the Donetsk direction... [Russia] successfully repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sieverne, Berestove and Nevelske of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the past day, up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four cars, as well as an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said. Russian armed forces continued to successfully advance and repelled five enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 230 military in South Donetsk direction over past day. In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled five attacks and Ukraine lost over 110 military, and in the Krasnyi Lyman direction the Russian military repelled three attacks and Kiev lost 80 soldiers, the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/ukrainians-elite-82nd-brigade-has-serious-weakness-in-military-hardware-1112821822.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112420446_31:0:2762:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_341d63c24f05a891f3c026373d0191fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
repelled six attacks and ukraine, donetsk direction, russian defense ministry
repelled six attacks and ukraine, donetsk direction, russian defense ministry

Russia Successfully Repels 6 Kiev's Attacks in Donetsk Direction - MoD

10:55 GMT 24.08.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabank A Russian serviceman in Moscow's special military operation zone in Ukraine. File photo
 A Russian serviceman in Moscow's special military operation zone in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has successfully repelled six attacks and Ukraine lost 125 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In the Donetsk direction... [Russia] successfully repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sieverne, Berestove and Nevelske of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the past day, up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four cars, as well as an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said.
Russian armed forces continued to successfully advance and repelled five enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.
An X (formerly Twitter) screenshot of a burned-out M1132. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian's Elite 82nd Brigade Has ‘Serious Weakness’ in Military Hardware
Yesterday, 17:45 GMT
Ukraine lost up to 230 military in South Donetsk direction over past day. In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled five attacks and Ukraine lost over 110 military, and in the Krasnyi Lyman direction the Russian military repelled three attacks and Kiev lost 80 soldiers, the ministry concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала