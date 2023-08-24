https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-successfully-repels-6-kievs-attacks-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1112847838.html

Russia Successfully Repels 6 Kiev's Attacks in Donetsk Direction - MoD

Russia Successfully Repels 6 Kiev's Attacks in Donetsk Direction - MoD

Russia has successfully repelled six attacks and Ukraine lost 125 military in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-08-24T10:55+0000

2023-08-24T10:55+0000

2023-08-24T10:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

donetsk

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112420446_0:0:2762:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e938862a395c9f679aa39c106bede2.jpg

"In the Donetsk direction... [Russia] successfully repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sieverne, Berestove and Nevelske of the Donetsk People's Republic. During the past day, up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four cars, as well as an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said. Russian armed forces continued to successfully advance and repelled five enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 230 military in South Donetsk direction over past day. In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled five attacks and Ukraine lost over 110 military, and in the Krasnyi Lyman direction the Russian military repelled three attacks and Kiev lost 80 soldiers, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/ukrainians-elite-82nd-brigade-has-serious-weakness-in-military-hardware-1112821822.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

repelled six attacks and ukraine, donetsk direction, russian defense ministry