Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference at the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.This historic BRICS summit is being held in Johannesburg on August 22-24, and is being attended by the leaders of China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is joining the event via videoconference.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that BRICS leaders had decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the club.
